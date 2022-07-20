Amstel Malta Ultra Predicts Good Outing for Falcons at the World Cup  

Amstel Malta Ultra the official malt drink of the Super Falcons has hailed the brave display by the Nigeria women’s team in their semi-final clash against the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The nourishing malt drink which is one of the very few sponsors giving women’s football in Nigeria the needed push on all fronts said though missing the final ticket hurts, Nigerians and indeed global football fans are happy with the never-say-die attitude exhibited by the Super Falcons on Monday night in Rabat.

Morocco who are the host of the biennial continental tournament needed the lottery of penalty kicks to deny the Super Falcons a 10th WAFCON final appearance and by extension a chance for a record-extending 10th African crown.

Amstel Malta Brand Manager, Maire Abia-Bassey, while saluting the spirited display by the Super Falcons said the Nigerian Ladies have shown great promise, they would be more than ready for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

She said: “The Super Falcons have shown that they are worthy ambassadors and they deserve to be celebrated even though they did not make it to the final like we all wished and prayed for.

“However, beyond that, the team has shown they have great potentials that they can unlock at the World Cup if the momentum is properly built upon.”

Having missed out on the title, the Super Falcons will try to ensure they get the bronze medals when they take on the Copper Queens of Zambia in Casablanca on Friday.