Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation Praises Electorate for Victory

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Senator Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation (SAACO) has expressed its deep appreciation to the people of Osun State for their overwhelming support during the governorship election that was held on Saturday.

The SAACO also congratulated the Governor Elect, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, for the resounding success he recorded at the poll, which it described as a proof of his popularity across Osun State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Saturday declared Adeleke, the PDP’s candidate, winner of the July 16 governorship election in Osun after polling an astonishing 403,371 votes to defeat his closest challenger and Candidate of the All Progressive Congres (APC), Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, who pooled 375, 027 votes.

A statement by the Director General of the SAACO, Hon. Sunday Bisi, disclosed that the governor elect and the entire campaign team are full of appreciation for the traditional rulers, religious bodies, members of organised labour, student bodies, artisans and indeed all segments of the state for believing in Senator Ademola Adeleke’s capacity to steer the ship of the state.

The campaign team also eulogised the contributions of the National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyiocha Ayu, the PDP’s National Working Committee and distinguished members of the Board of Trustees of PDP, the PDP’s Presidential Candidate and his deputy, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Arthur Okowa, respectively as well as the forum of the PDP governors under the leadership of Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, and the PDP National Campaign Council led by energetic Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri.

Bisi said: “The entire campaign team cannot thank our people enough for their resilient resolve in the midst of naked use of power prior to the election’s day. No one could have legislated for such level of love and support for our candidate and so it is something we can never take for granted.”

He also reiterated the readiness of the governor elect to work with the people of Osun State to better their lot through a people focused administration without leaving anyone behind.