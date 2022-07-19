Another Rivers APC Chieftain, Tolofari, Resigns

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former Rivers State Commissioner for Transport, George Fubara Tolofari, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC). Tolofari in a resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of his APC Ward 12, Bonny Local Government Area yesterday, said he decided to quit the party because he was no longer convinced of the APC led federal government promises to salvage the country of insecurity, corruption and injustice.

Tolofari, who is a strong supporter of the immediate past Transport Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, noted that the mentioned vices has continued to threaten the existence of Nigeria as a nation.

He said: “Joining the APC was based on personal conviction, but having reviewed the general state of affairs of the APC led government in the country, I’m no longer convinced of my continued stay in the party.The APC came on the mantra of anti-corruption, justice, equity and insecurity. But today that hope is dashed as insecurity, corruption and injustice stare us squarely in the face and threaten the very existence of our beloved country.”

He, however, thanked Amaechi for giving him the opportunity to serve the party in the state, while wishing the party a successful outcome at the 2023 general elections.

“To my dear leaders and die-hard party faithful in Bonny who see me as a role model and a loyal party man, I am sorry to disappoint you by my decision. I guess I am human after all, forgive me. My gratitude goes to my leader, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and the party for the opportunity to serve the state and the party in the recent past.

“Although this is a very difficult and painful decision to make but I believe it’s time to move on. Let me also take this opportunity to wish the APC all the best in the forthcoming elections in 2023,” Tolofari added.