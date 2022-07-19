Akuneto to Receive Eunisell’s N3.8m, Boot as 2021/22 NPFL Top Scorer

Eunisell, organisers of the prestigious annual Eunisell Boot award, on Monday announced Rivers United star, Chijioke Akuneto, as winner of the just concluded 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Instituted by Eunisell, West Africa’s largest independent chemical as well as oil and gas engineering solutions company, the Eunisell Boot Award seeks to instill greatness in players in the domestic top flight and celebrate their success story.

Eunisell placed a premium value of N200,000 for each goal scored by the top scorer.

For his feat, Akuneto will receive replica of the reputable Eunisell Boot as well as the sum of N3,800,000 at a date and venue to be announced by Eunisell.

According to a statement from the organisers: “Eunisell is passionate about the Nigerian League and believes Nigerian players deserve to be celebrated.”

High flying Akuneto scored 19 goals during the just concluded season to finish ahead of other combatants to emerge as the Eunisell Boot award winner.

Akuneto scored a brace on Match- day 37 on the road at Shooting Stars to take his tally to 18 goals and moved ahead of others. He then scored his 19th goal on the last day of the season at home against Gombe United, last Sunday to consolidate.

Junior Lokosa won the inaugural edition of the Eunisell Boot in 2018 after similarly scoring 19 goals for Kano Pillars and it has since remained an annual award for the highest goal scorer in the Nigerian topflight league.