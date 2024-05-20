Police Reassure Residents of  the Commitments to Tackle Insecurity in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi Police Command yesterday reassured the residents that the operatives are committed in their efforts to combat all forms of crimes including armed robbery , kidnapping and banditry to ensure the State issave

The Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, made assurance while reacting to the allegation that police are accomplice to the kidnappers in Kogi State.

Aya disclosed that there is no iota of truth in the allegation , stressing that the mandate of the Nigerian Police is provide adequate security of lives and property and tackling of insecurity challenges.

On the operations of the Kidnappers in Kogi State, the PPRO pointed out that there is no specific area that is prone to kidnapping in the State, adding that it is not as if it is happening frequently in particular area because it is a pocket of Kidnapping and when police adopted a strategy to secure the affected area they move to another location.

“They have many modes of operation as investigations revealed .While police are networking along with other security agencies to ensure to nip the it in the bud and contain the their activities in the State”

He lamented that both residents and the victims are not helping the matter at times because whenever they are out of the Kidnappers den ,they used to threatening them that they should not tell or inform police or police must not involve in the matter .

“Recently a woman was kidnapped at the main gate of her house in Lokoja and was whisked away and police are making frantic efforts to rescue her. People should sharpening the culture of observation now a days because security is all encompassing. If the one found himself /herself in life-threatening situation , you must think of security first.

“Most of the victims would say they did not want police involvement even if they have been released. They will not want to report to the police .This where the victims needed to be sensitised that nothing will happen to their love ones if they report to the police,” the PPRO noted.

He disclosed that the Police command had arrested many kidnappers who are currently being investigated , while some have been charged and remanded and operatives of the command had made several recoveries from January till date.

He pointed out that thorough investigation must be conducted and find what linked the accused person with a particular crime before they can be charged to court.

The PPRO therefore, appealed to the media, general public and particularly victims and their family members to cooperate with the police hierarchy in the bid to tackling insecurity in the State.