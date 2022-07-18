  • Monday, 18th July, 2022

Oyinlola Congratulates Adeleke

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has sent a message of congratulations to the governor elect of the State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement he released in Okuku on Sunday, Prince Oyinlola described Adeleke’s victory at Saturday’s election as a divine validation of his efforts. 

“That you emerged victorious in the poll was, no doubt, a product of God’s favour and people’s love powered by long years of planning and single-minded determination to serve our people as the state’s chief executive. 

“As one of your predecessors, I am privileged to know that the task ahead is very enormous and the load very heavy.  I, however, pray that God Almighty will help you to successfully discharge the responsibilities put on your shoulders by this mandate of our people,” Oyinlola said..

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.