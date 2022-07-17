Jubilation as Adeleke Emerges Osun Governor-elect 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

There was jubilation in Osogbo, Osun State Capital, moments after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Senator Ademola Adeleke, Sunday morning, as governor-elect after Saturday’s governorship election.

THISDAY reporter who moved round the state capital and Ede, the home town of the governor-elect reports that thousands of residents of Ede in Ede North and Ede South Local Government Areas thronged the streets to celebrate the victory of their son.

The popular Olaiya flyover was blocked by jubilant youths who trooped out in their numbers to celebrate the victory of the man whom they said had been consistent in contesting the seat of the governor of Osun State since 2018.

The Ede-born politician contested in 2018 under the same Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola where he lost after an inconclusive election declared by INEC.

Accidentally, after the re-run election, he lost to governor Oyetola after Senator Iyiola Omisore’s influence tilted the scale in Oyetola’s favour.

Some of the jubilant youths who spoke to our Correspondent said the APC was no longer accepted in Osun.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday morning, declared Senator Ademola Adeleke the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the State’s governorship election, winner of the exercise.

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, announced the result at the INEC office in Osogbo, the State capital.

Adeleke of the PDP won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the governorship election held in the State Saturday.

Incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, won in the remaining 13 LGAs.

Adeleke, according to INEC’s Chief returning officer, garnered 403,371 votes in the overall results from LGAs. Oyetola who ran on the platform of the APC polled 375, 027 votes.

Despite having 15 candidates contesting for the governorship seat, the election was a two-way contest between APC’s Oyetola and PDP’s Adeleke.

The results showed that Adeleke obtained 403, 371 votes from 30 LGAs while Oyetola got 375, 027 votes.

The Local Governments won by APC are Boripe, Ilesa East, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Ayedaade, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Isokan, Atakumosa East, Ife South, Ife Central and Ife East.

The PDP won Ede North Local Government, Ede South, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Egbedore, Odo Otin, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Olorunda, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Orolu, Ife North, Irepodun and Ejigbo.