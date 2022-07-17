Firms Partner to Expand Strategic Communications in Africa

James Emejo in Abuja

Nigerian and Botswana-based advocacy and strategic communications firm, Gatefield, has announced a partnership with Muyi Consulting Group, a Uganda-based strategic management consultancy that specialises in policy, communications, philanthropy, and technology to contribute to social impact on the African continent.

The Gatefield-Muyi strategic partnership is expected to positively change Africa through strategic communications.

The two contemporary, impact-driven firms said the deal will increase the footprint of their work across Africa.

The are bound by their commitment to contribute to social impact on the continent as strategic partners.

The collaboration will not only expand their geographical reach to East, West, and Southern Africa, but also allow them to scale their operations by leveraging the vast talent pools of both companies.

The partnership was disclosed in a statement signed by both

Lead Strategist, Gatefield, Adewunmi Emoruwa and Chief Executive, MUYI Consulting Group, Irene Ikomu.

The agreement will further create more collaborative opportunities for the firms to identify challenges and opportunities within the spaces they work in.

Both firms are intentional about working with organisations and individuals looking to change the lives of Africans in a positive way.

Beyond the bottom line, social impact is at the heart of Gatefield and Muyi’s values and purpose. They are utilizing their expertise to support the work of Africans, thereby engineering positive change on the continent.

Emoruwa, said, “Gatefield’s deep expertise in advocacy, behavioral change, and creative storytelling has led to several successful campaigns, including the recent passage of the sugar-sweetened beverage tax and the tobacco control regulations in Nigeria.”

“Gatefield has delivered continental policy, legislative and social change campaigns bordering on global development themes and social good priorities in more than 15 African countries.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Gatefield provided strategic support to the African CDC and sub-regional health authorities with investments from donors and private sector partners to increase compliance with public health and social measures on the continent.”

“Beyond Muyi’s East Africa presence, Gatefield will rely on our partner’s strategic and philanthropic consulting expertise to continue to advance positive change across the continent.”

Ikomu said, “Our partnership with Gatefield reaffirms our commitment to expand our footprint and amplify our impact.” “Africa is the fastest growing continent in the world and this partnership gives us the opportunity to expand our operations into other markets in the region and serve our clients with grounded local context across East, West, and Southern Africa.”