Buhari Congratulates Adeleke, Says Govt’s Commitment to Ensuring Credible Election Remains Unshaken 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2022 governorship election in Osun State,

Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the State.

With the election over, the President expressed conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.

President Buhari, according to  a release issued Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, noted that the successful conduct of the election is a further testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate- to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country.

The President reassured the nation that the commitment of his administration towards having credible elections remains unshaken.

