Ugwuanyi is Our Leader, PDP Our Party, Say Uzo-Uwani People

The people of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State have reassured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of their unflinching support, loyalty and solidarity towards his senatorial bid come 2023 general elections, stressing that the governor is their indisputable leader, in whom they are well pleased.

Uzo-Uwani people, who were led by their political leaders, traditional rulers and elder statesmen such as Chief Maxi Ukuta and Chief Michael Ajogwu, SAN, on a Thank-you visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, said that their total support and loyalty to the governor were in recognition of his unprecedented interventions in their council area in terms of massive infrastructural development and human empowerment, after decades of neglect.

The elated people, who disclosed that Uzo-Uwani LGA had seen light under Ugwuanyi’s administration, stated that no past government had remembered the council area, until the present state government stepped in and changed the narrative.

The people reaffirmed their commitment and faith in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and assured the governor that the PDP remains their party come 2023 general elections.

Speaking, the Chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Chukwudi Nnadozie, told Ugwuanyi that they came to thank him for the good works of his administration in Enugu State and particularly, in their council area.

Nnadozie, who pointed out that since 1998 the PDP was formed, Uzo-Uwani LGA has never and will never go to another political party, told the governor that “come 2023 it will not be different because we are not serving the PDP in vain.”

Enumerating the numerous achievements of Ugwuanyi’s administration in Uzo-Uwani LGA, such as massive road projects, health and education facilities, political appointments and security, in spite of the nation’s economic challenges, the Council Chairman maintained: “PDP has shown us love through you (Ugwuanyi).

We have come to tell you that we are solidly behind you come 2023. We want to assure you that all the candidates of the PDP will be delivered 100 per cent in Uzo-Uwani LGA.”

Stressing Ugwuanyi’s love for Uzo-Uwani LGA, Nnadozie revealed that it was the governor who attracted the construction of a Jetty in the council area during his tenure as a member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Also speaking, an elder statesman, Chief Maxi Ukuta, reiterated that “we came here to thank you (Ugwuanyi) and to reassure you that the people of Uzo-Uwani LGA are the most loyal local government in Enugu State.”

Chief Ukuta stressed that “Governor Ugwuanyi has done so much for us” adding, “We appreciate you and we will continue to appreciate you.”

The elder statesman, who further maintained that Uzo-Uwani LGA is PDP, whole and entire, expressed confidence that Governor Ugwuanyi, who is the PDP candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District, the PDP governorship candidate, Barr. Peter Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai and other candidates of the party will be elected overwhelmingly in the council area, in 2023.

In his goodwill message, Dr. Michael Ajogwu, SAN, equally told Ugwuanyi that, “we gathered here to give you solidarity, loyalty and support,” saying that “what you have done throughout your tenure in Uzo-Uwani is why we are thanking you. It is why we are following you.

“Uzo-Uwani has assured you that we are solidly behind you, in your own election, in your successor’s election and in all other elections.”

Other speakers, including member representing Uzo-Uwani Constituency, Hon. Dr. Josephat Okika, Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Mathew Idu, representative of the Royal Fathers, HRH Igwe J. S. Idu, the PDP National Ex-Officio, Princess Nneka Okolo, PDP State Woman Leader, Hon. Mrs. Vera Ezeugwu, the PDP LG Chairman, Hon. Jude Okonkwo, and Dr. Romanus Ezike, endorsed the stance of the council area, reassuring the governor of their unalloyed loyalty and support to him and the PDP in forthcoming general elections.