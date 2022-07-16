‘The Set Up 2’ Confirmed for Cinema August 12

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

With the date confirmed for August 12, 2022, Inkblot Productions is set for the cinema release of its most anticipated movie, ‘The Set Up 2’. ‘The Set Up 2’ is produced by Inkblot Productions, Film One Entertainment and Anakle Studios. The first part produced by Onuzo and Isioma Osaje was released in theatres in August 2019 to positive reviews grossing over N50 million in box office.

The film production house recently shared a teaser on its social media pages confirming yet another sterling cast for the thriller including Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime, and Stan Nze. On the cast list also are Lota Chukwu, Tope Olowoniyan, and Lilian Afegbai. They will join original cast members Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Kehinde Bankole, Jim Iyke, Tina Mba and Uzor Arukwe in the sequel.

This time, Niyi Akinmolayan hands over the directorial reins to Naz Onuzo who doubles as the sequel’s writer and co-executive producer. “The Set Up” followed the story of Chike (Adesua Etomi-Wellington) a young drug smuggler who gets more than she bargains for and is drawn into a web of deceit when she is hired by a socialite (Jim Iyke) to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress (Dakore Egbuson-Akande).

For ‘The Set Up 2’ official synopsis, “Four years later Chike (Adesua Etomi Wellington) has barely come to terms with her life as Agent for an international organization, when she is forced to risk everything she holds dear once again to go after a criminal, Usi (Nancy Isime) Who kidnaps Grace’s (Kehinde Bankole) daughter in order to blackmail Chike into doing her bidding.

“Chike and Grace must reunite and build a new team to take down Usi and save Grace’s daughter. But it’s the Set Up and as you would expect things aren’t always what they seem.” ‘The Set Up 2’ is expected to wow viewers just as its original part did. The sequel is expected to head to Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.