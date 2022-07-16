Liberian War: Armed Forces to Immortalise Nigerian Military Officers Who Died on Duty

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) have concluded plans to immortalise officers and soldiers of the Nigerian military, who paid the supreme sacrifice during peacekeeping operations in Liberia.

The Chief of Staff(COS), Armed Forces of Liberia, Major General Prince Charles Johnson III, made the disclosure yesterday during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, the Liberian military chief conveyed the appreciation of the Armed Forces of Liberia for the sacrifices rendered by Nigerian troops to the people of Liberia in restoring peace during the Liberian war.

He eulogised the Nigerian Army for the technical assistance rendered through Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) support team, which he said ushered in a new Armed Forces of Liberia.

The Armed Forces Chief called for more collaboration and bilateral relations in the area of training.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Yahaya while responding, noted that the NA will continue to leverage on the experiences gathered during peacekeeping operations in Liberia, in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

He assured the visiting Chief of Staff, AFL of continuous support, especially in the area of capacity development, adding that the Nigerian Army had a long standing relationship with the Liberians and will continue to extend the warm hands of friendship to the AFL.

The event was witnessed by principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters.

Highpoint of the visit was the exchange of souvenirs by the COAS and the AFL Chief of Staff.