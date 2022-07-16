  • Saturday, 16th July, 2022

EFCC in Iragbiji, Oyetola’s Hometown

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrived Iragbiji, the hometown of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State.

No fewer than six officials of the anti-graft agency were sighted at Ward 1, Unit 1,  St Peter’s Anglican School, Iragbiji, where the governor is expected to vote this morning.

The officials wore their jackets branded with EFCC inscriptions and drove their official vehicles to the area.

The presence of the anti-graft operatives, it was gathered, was to discourage vote-buying.

