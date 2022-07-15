PR Power List 2022: GLG Communications Unveils Top PR Pros in Nigeria

A leading public relations and reputation management firm in Nigeria, GLG Communications, has partnered The Guardian Nigeria to release the 2022 PR Power List.

The 2022 PR Power List is a first-of-its-kind definitive list to honour outstanding public relations (PR) professionals in Nigeria to mark World PR Day celebrated annually on July 16 worldwide.

According to GLG Communications in a statement issued on Friday, the comprehensive list of 50 represents Nigeria’s best-in-class PR and communication professionals.

The power list is divided into five main categories-Icons, Change Makers, Community Impact, Rising Voices, and Media Icons, which comprises individuals who have made significant contributions to the public relations industry in Nigeria, created nerve centres where industry professionals can learn, and young PR professionals with bright ideas blazing the trail in the industry.

According to the GIG Communications Managing Partner, Omawumi Ogbe, “In recognition of the immense contributions of the media to PR practice, a unique media category recognises media houses that have distinguished themselves as watchdogs of the people over the years and currently embody the 2022 World PR Day theme: ‘Trust, Truth and Transparency’.

“We thought it was essential to create an initiative that recognises PR professionals because we are usually behind the scenes making magic happen for our clients and so often forget ourselves.”

She added: “The PR Power List gives us a platform to celebrate these superstars who do so much to help individuals and organisations create transformation in business and society.”

Speaking on creating the first ever PR Power List, Ogbe noted that the list exclusively covers PR and communications professionals that have influenced stories shaping minds and narratives in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“While we understand that no list can be 100 percent perfect, we had a selection committee who worked independently of each other to ensure that we presented a holistic list. We thank The Guardian Nigeria and our selection committee for coming on this journey with us.”

In further celebration of the 2022 WPRD, GLG Communications will also hold a private cocktail reception and fireside conversations on July 15 in Lagos, where guests will include PR and communications professionals and business leaders. There will also be an award segment to celebrate PR Power List honorees.