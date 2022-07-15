Ondo Commissioner Resigns Hours After Redeployment

Fidelis David in Akure

The former Ondo State Commissioner of Water and Sanitation, Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju, on Wednesday resigned her appointment hours after she was redeployed to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development by the State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Adeyanju stated in her letter of resignation, which was obtained by THISDAY yesterday, that she wanted to explore other endeavours outside politics for now.

The letter reads: “I hereby resign my appointment as a Commissioner in Ondo State with immediate effect. My decision is predicated on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics for now.

“However, I’m grateful to you for the golden opportunity given to me to contribute to the growth of our dear state, especially with the Kamomi Aketi Rural Water Supply. You gave me the platform and I’m proud that I used it well for the good of humanity. Kamomi Aketi Water Scheme remains the joy of thousands of rural dwellers today. Once again, I thank you for the opportunity to serve,” Adeyanju said.