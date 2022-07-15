Brigade of Guards Tightens Security in Abuja over Terror Fear

*Buhari says armed forces response to insecurity commendable, pledges more support

Deji Elumoye, Kingsley Nwezeh, Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Responding to potential terror attacks in the nation’s capital, the Brigade of Guards, responsible for the security of the president, his family and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), has deployed troops at the entry and exit points in Abuja, for a more effective security of the seat of power.

To this end, soldiers have intensified stop and search operations with increased checkpoints in view of the development.

But President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said the armed forces response to insecurity in the country was commendable and therefore, pledged the readiness of his administration to provide additional logistics and support to the military towards eliminating terrorism and insurgency in the country.

At the same time, Nigeria and China, have signed a bilateral intellectual agreement to find lasting solutions to the challenges of insecurity in both countries.

However, in Abuja, civil servants and other residents had a tough time getting to their offices as the security checks snarled traffic, keeping motorists stranded in traffic for hours.

The traffic gridlock was noticed in Nyanya-Karu Road, Lugbe-Abuja City Gate axis and Gwagwalada-Zuba area.

The tightened security, THISDAY gathered, might not be unconnected to a security alert issued last week by the FCT command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), that the insurgents were planning to attack schools, churches and public infrastructure in the territory.

The situation had immediately forced schools and churches to review their security arrangements.

“We spent more than two hours in the traffic before getting to work,” a resident said.

The new security measures came as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said naval troops on anti-bunkering operations in the Niger Delta region destroyed 109 illegal refining sites and arrested 24 oil bunkerers in the last two weeks.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj Gen Bernard Onyeuko, said soldiers recovered over N2.7 billion stolen crude comprising over four million litres of crude oil, two million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO)and 30,000 litres of DPK.

He said troops of Operation Delta Safe, also discovered and destroyed 34 wooden boats, 150 storage tanks, 119 ovens, 104 dugout pits, 27 pumping machines, one weapon, one speed boat, 13 vehicles and seven outboard engines.

Onyeuko said the soldiers achieved the feat while on operation Octopus Grip conducted in creeks, towns and communities in Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

The DMO spokesman, while giving an update on military operations conducted between June 30 to July 14, also said 3,858 Boko Haram fighters and their families surrendered to troops fighting the counter-insurgency war.

Those who surrendered included 505 males, 1,042 females and 2,311 children, as well as six commanders of the terrorists, amongst them, Mallam Mala Hassan, Ali Madagali, Musa Bashir, Buba Dahiru, Jafar Hamma and Abbali Nakib Polisawa.

Within the period under review, Onyeuko said soldiers killed several terrorists and arrested some logistics suppliers/collaborators with various items at various logistics towns within the theatre.

Buhari: Armed Forces Response to Insecurity Commendable, Pledges More Support

President Muhammadu Buhari, who pledged the readiness of his administration to provide additional logistics and support to the military towards eliminating terrorism and insurgency in the country, has also described the armed forces response to insecurity as commendable.

He further disclosed that the nation, in the last 12 years, had experienced more security challenges but was quick to hail the operational capability of Nigerian military.

Speaking Thursday at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, the president promised that his government would continue to provide the needed support required to wipe out terrorists and insurgents off the face of the earth.

According to him, “This government will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired results are achieved. The Armed Forces of Nigeria are working tirelessly to enhance their combat effectiveness, operational capability and training necessary to eliminate the threats, in synergy with other institutions and nations.

“The response of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as the activities of separatists and armed militias amongst others have been commendable.

“We have witnessed recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria bearing the hallmark of national and trans-border insurgents trying to cause havoc in Nigeria as well as in neighbouring countries.

“It will be part of your duty to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries,” the president told the graduating students.

He described the specifics of their training, which focused primarily on countering security threats as very important, adding that, “combating these prevalent security threats effectively demands that African countries continue to work together at all levels; be it tactical, operational and strategic.”

Appraising the ongoing collaboration of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger Republic, Benin Republic and Chad in a multinational operation to combat the Boko Haram Insurgency in the Lake Chad region, the president said it has been productive, commendable and successful.

“The synergy achieved in operating together must have been enhanced by an understanding of the doctrines of the cooperating forces. This occasion provides me another opportunity to briefly reflect on the state of the Nigerian nation, particularly, regarding national security. The last 12 years have been very challenging for our nation, considering the different security threats that have besieged the country.

“Our government is poised to promote national security and development, as well as to remain committed to promoting a vision of a secure, safe, just, peaceful, prosperous and strong Nigeria. We shall be employing all elements of our national power in ensuring security, a just society, peaceful coexistence, national unity and sustainable development while promoting our good standing internationally.”

President Buhari expressed delight that amongst the graduating students were international officers from sister African countries, saying he was confident they enjoyed the friendliness of the country during their stay.

Nigeria, China Sign Agreement on Intellectual Security Project

Speaking on the Nigeria, China bilateral intellectual agreement, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, said, Nigeria and China have challenges of insecurity and that the two countries need to work together in harmony to ensure peace in both countries, Africa and the world.

Jianchun, who spoke after the signing ceremony between China’s Contemporary World(Nigeria) Magazine and the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution of Nigeria (IPCR) in Abuja, emphasised on the need to have peace for development, growth and sustainability.

“Both China and Nigeria have issues of insecurity, we need peace, therefore, we must work together to find resolutions to these problems. We need harmony in integration, society, culture that will enable us achieve peace, development and sustainability,” he said, adding that, China was looking at ways to make Nigeria a developed country and also make the African continent developed.

His words: “We are looking at ways through which we can make Nigeria a developed country and the rest of Africa as well through infrastructure, ICT and good governance. With the signing of this agreement, Nigeria becomes the first African country to sign an agreement with China on peace and security.”

He explained the need to have service oriented leaders and not those who just seek to grab power, adding that, China faced the challenges being faced by Nigeria today many years ago, but that, if the political parties got it right in chasing after service rather than just to get power, Nigeria would become like China.

Director, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr. Bakut Bakut, in his remarks said, “This agreement is a boost to our partnership which is a continuation of what the country has been doing with the republic of China, which will focus more on Africa, world peace and security.

“The magazine is focused on non-sentimental issues such as environment, culture, economics, and others. Contributions to the magazine will be 60% China, 40% Nigerian and the magazine will cost N1000 due to subsidy from the Chinese. The magazine will be officially launched in September and it’s going to be quarterly.”

Army Assures Corps Members of Safety in Katsina

The Nigerian Army has assured the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to Katsina State of adequate security throughout their service year in the state.

The commander 17 brigade, Nigerian Army, Katsina, Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose, gave the assurance during an interactive session with the state NYSC Coordinator, Aisha Muhammed, in her office.

He added that the military was determined to provide adequate security for NYSC members serving across the 34 local government areas of state

The Army general expressed readiness to render necessary assistance to the corps members and the state NYSC management whenever the need arose in order to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

Ajose equally promised to sponsor sporting activities and competitions among corps members in the camp for harmonious coexistence to thrive.

Responding, Muhammed thanked the Nigerian Army for vowing to secure the lives and property of Corps members in the state.

She added that the NYSC management and the Nigerian Army would work assiduously to safeguard corps members, promising to report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies in the state for prompt intervention.