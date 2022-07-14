Former Dickson Commissioner, Iworiso-Markson, Dumps PDP

Olusegun Samuel in Yenegoa

Former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the administration of former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Iworiso-Markson in a letter dated July 7, 2022, and addressed to the PDP chairman of Ward 11 in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state said he decided to quit the party because of an alleged unfair treatment.

He also said his decision was borne out of his desire to pursue his aspiration to offer quality representation to the people of Ogbia federal constituency.

According to him, “Several weeks after the primaries, which he took part in, there has not been any form of overtures by the leaders of the party knowing well how aggrieved some of the aspirants were due to the process and outcome of the exercise.”

He lamented that the shabby treatment he got was accompanied by series of blackmail to discredit him all in a bid to deny him the PDP ticket to contest the 2023 general election.

The former commissioner said the ‘shameless propaganda’ that he had no electoral value was the height of the gross political humiliation he suffered in the run up to the PDP primaries, adding that he has decided to go ahead to contest in the main election and allow the people of Ogbia to decide his fate and electoral worth.

The letter read in part: “This signifies my decision to officially quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). As it is customary, I am writing to inform you and also state the reasons behind my action which was well thought out.

“Recall that on May 23, 2022, I contested for the ticket of the PDP for Ogbia federal constituency. The process and outcome of the election, even though not satisfactory, was swept under the carpet. Ordinarily, it was expected that the PDP leadership will reach out and make certain overtures to assuage the feelings of some people like me but more than a month after, nothing has been done.

“Rather, the party has continued as if all is well even when it is glaring that it is not. I consider this as an act of disregard and disdain especially against the likes of me who have contributed so much to the success of the party since 2012. My record of service and loyalty while in government to both the party and the state cannot be denied, and even when things went bad, I remained not minding the threats.”

The former commissioner stated that even after the primaries, he kept receiving calls and messages from people of his constituency urging him to pursue his ambition using another platform because of their conviction of what he has to offer.

Iworiso-Markson added that he decided to listen to the compelling voices by joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to push for the realisation of his ambition to represent the people of Ogbia at the House of Representatives.

“Although, I had moved on after the primaries despite how unfair the party treated me, yet I was inundated with calls and messages on the need to be on the ballot for the 2023 election,” he added.