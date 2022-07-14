Federal Capital Territory  Authority  Rids  Kwali of Shanties, Criminals

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has raided notorious hotspots beside and adjacent to the Federal Government College in Kwali Area Council of the FCT that were providing cover for criminals and posing serious security threats to lives and property.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the enforcement team, said the place in recent time had constituted a serious security concern to the government, as many criminal activities were linked there.

The team, accompanied by joint security operatives, demolished multiple illegal structures, mainly shanties built with zinc and woods used for block molding, selling of petroleum products, food, drinking joints, all operating under an electric high tension wire in the area.

Attah alleged that the shanties were harbouring criminals, leaving the government with no other choice than to clear them.

He said: “Three months ago, we had an extremely ugly incident where the police and other security agencies that raided criminals in this area, and exchange gun fire with some persons here..”

“Although they made massive arrests, we discovered that these shanties are heavily harbouring criminals. Because they are illegal structures, we had to come and clear them.”

Attah said the occupants of the demolished structures were duly notified three weeks ago via notices and markings pasted on their walls before the task force promptly mobilised bulldozers this week for the actual removal.

He said after the exercise at Kwali, the enforcement team intended to move to Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Bwari Area Councils.

The FCTA had last week stormed Gwarimpa District and Kugbo in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) demolishing multiple illegal structures allegedly built on road, following months of warnings with valid quit notices.