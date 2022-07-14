‘Digital Skills Development Will Change the African Narrative’

Elev8’s Africa Regional Director, Dr. Rutendo Hwindingwi and its Nigeria Country Manager, John Nsikak, speak about the need to change the Africa narrative from consuming nations to producing nations, though digital skills training. Emma Okonji presents the excerpts:

What is your view about African digital transformation that is designed to bridge the existing digital divide between Africa and the rest of the world, and what is the role of Elev8 to address the situation?

Elev8 is bridging the digital divide by equipping the young and older youths with digital skills at a time when African is searching for digital skills growth that will enable the continent participate in the global economy with regards to digital opportunities. Our focus is to create digital leaders across the African continent. Digital is the lever that Africans can use to catch up with the rest of the world.

Digital transformation is sweeping across continents, but the African continent is yet to feel much of the impact. What can be done to deepen digital transformation across African countries?

Again, our value preposition is about bridging the digital gap, and we do that by creating digital capabilities among people so that people are able to solve the challenge of digital transformation. Taking an example from the healthcare sector for instance, you will notice that the one major challenge in that sector, is about the challenge of good medical facilities in remote parts of African countries. But with access to mobile devices and applications, the medical doctors can through telemedicine, have contact with people in far distant and remote places and have patients attended to even from remote locations, and that is the power of digital transformation. So governments across Africa must invest in the technology that will drive digital transformation. Governments must also invest in people because the people must be digitally skilled to use emerging technologies to drive digital transformation in order to bring the benefits of digital transformation closer to the African people. So digital transformation is about using technology to address challenges and create opportunities.

What is the key focus of Elev8 and what are its value propositions?

At Elev8, we are focused on equipping people with digital skills. We have since realised that technology is playing a key component in driving economic growth through industrialisation and human capital development. COVID has thought everyone globally to leverage more of technology across all sectors of the global economy, be it in health, Agritech, Edutech, Fintech, e-Commerce, manufacturing, telecommunications among other sectors. We train people on employability skills. One of our unique value proposition though our partnerships with Microsoft and other partners, is that we have the capability of understanding the requirements of what the market needs from the skill perspective and in scaling the perspective. We work with startups and innovation hubs and use technology to scale up because the future of economic growth in Africa is industrialisation around Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

So Elev8 is a multinational organisation that is focused on re-skilling and upscaling digital capacity and talents in people in order to address the needs of Africa and the world at large.

It has been projected that one billion jobs would be transformed globally by 2030. As a global digital scaling partner that bridges digital skills gap, how will Elev8 contribute to the one billion global job transformation?

Africa’s GDP is plus or minus 3 per cent of global GDP, so our economy in Africa is collectively small. It has been projected that by 2050, 40 per cent of the world’s youth is going to come from Africa because Africa has huge population of youths, which people sometime calls the demographic dividend of Africa. The truth is that if jobs are not created fir the growing large population of youths in Africa, they will become social time bomb that is waiting to explode. The beauty of digital skills, is that if the youths are equipped with digital skills, they will not only have the opportunity to work with the skills in Africa, but can have the opportunity to work anywhere in the world and be paid in foreign currency. So with that, Africa can export skills set to foreign countries. So we have a core value to train African youths on digital skills and help the population of young people to take advantage of the available digital skills jobs to contribute to global economy.

Elev8 is determined to partner with organisations to train people on digital skills. So Elev8 is developing human capacity to transform the one billion jobs by 2030. Africa is rich in arable land, mineral resources, but poor in digital skills acquisition and Elev8 is building the African capacity workplace that will covert her rich arable land and huge mineral resources to commercial value for themselves and for the African continent. So the huge population of African youths is a blessing for Africa and Elev8 is building the digital skills among the youths that will transform the African economy.

How is Elev8 leveraging emerging technologies like Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Internet of Things among others to upskill and re-skill the workforce of tomorrow?

We design learning journeys that helps organisations deliver outcomes and achieve their set goals. Aside leveraging emerging technologies like cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and Internet of Things (IoTs) among others, for our business, we also build competencies to transfer the knowledge in emerging technologies to the trainees. So, yes we leverage emerging technologies and we also transfer same knowledge to our trainees.

Emerging technologies are projected to cut down on traditional jobs and also create new technology skills jobs. What in your views are the best ways to develop capacities that will handle the new tech savvy jobs that will be created from emerging technologies?

Several years back, people used camels for transportation and movement of goods from one location to another. Years after, cars were invented and used for transportation and for movement of goods from one location to another. At the initial stage when cars were invented, those that invested in camels for transportation, felt threatened that jobs will be lost, but contrary to that, new kind of jobs were created and when the old traditional jobs with camels were cut down. In the present day world, people have evolved with the emergence of new technologies because new demands are growing. So innovation started long ago and the world is still innovating with the emergence of new technologies. Today the world has evolved to the extent that medical doctors can treat their patients from distant and remote locations, using Artificial Intelligence that is embedded in telemedicine. So as technology is cutting down on traditional jobs, it is also creating new digital jobs for those who have the digital skills. For us as Elev8, we are adopting emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, in order to unlearn the things of the past and and flow with the new opportunities that emerging technologies bring.

What are your plans to grow Information Technology talents in Nigeria and other African countries?

Elev8 has massive programmes running that are targeted at the masses. We have partnership arrangements with multi-national companies like Microsoft, where we train software developers across African countries. In Nigeria alone we are looking at about 500,000 developers that will come from Nigeria. So we are doing is to re-skill and upscale people by building capacities in software development. We have physical office in Nigeria, from where we carry out our training and capacity building programmes. By so doing, we support the Nigerian economy by working with partners to train Nigerians.

As a global digital scaling partner, who are your partners that will help in re-skilling and up-skilling of digital talents in Nigeria and how effective are they?

We have global partners like Microsoft, MicroFocus, and other great brands of international repute, which I will not want to mention in this interview. As a global company that Elv8 is, these global partners are happy to work with us to deliver on our mandate to re-skill and upscale digital talents. What we are doing is to create digital skills for the future. Most countries of the world understand the need for digital skills and they are being proactive by creating digital competencies and training people to handle such competencies because they have realised that there will be a need for such digital competencies tomorrow. These are the things we do and we hope to replicate it in Nigeria and other African countries.

Elev8 in 2021, promised to upskill over 1,000 Nigerian businesses to meet global technology adoption and digital transformation. To what extent has this been achieved?

The training has been ongoing and we keep to our promises at Elev8. We have been in Nigeria for some few years now and we have been developing digital skills among businesses and individuals. In the last three months in Nigeria, have upskilled more than 125 persons with digital skills, in one programme alone, which of course excludes what we are doing with corporate industry within the same period.

Tell us about the success stories of your training programmes and how they have impacted on individuals, organisations and economies in Nigeria and globally?

Our training programmes have impacted on individuals, organisations and economies in different ways. For the individuals, it has impacted in the area of employability, especially for the young generation of people. People graduate from schools with intellectual skills, which most times, are not employable skills. So what we do is to re-skill them with digital skills that will make them employable. For those who are already working, we train them in current digital skills to upscale their skills. The truth is that technology is evolving by the day and staff of organisations need to be abreast of current digital skills.

From organisational perspective, we have impacted organisations with our digital skills training. The greatest asset of any organisation, are the people who are the staff of the organisation, which is the human capital. The beauty of technology is that technology is an enabler and organisations must know this. The value we bring to organisations, is making them understand that the strength of any organisation is the people working in the organisation and not the technology itself. It is good to invest in technology, but investing in people who will use the technology is very important and a blend of both will have a perfect result to organisations. From an economy perspective, our training have impacted economies so much so that if you bring all the three perspectives together, individuals, organisations and economy, you will find out that we have actually impacted economies. Analysts have said that economies do not grow by consumption, but by production, manufacturing and industrialisation, which our trainings seek to address. African countries have always been at the consuming end, but with digital skills development, Elev8 will change change the narrative from consuming continent to producing continent.

Aside the delivery of core digital skills, what is Elev8 doing to address the challenges of soft skills, which are also needed for individual and organisational growth?

At Elev8, we try to crate a balance between digital skills and soft skills. We also refer to soft skills as power skills, which are the basic skills that are centred around work team, leadership skills and emotional intelligence. These skills are very powerful to complement the core digital skills, which are sometimes referred to as technical skills. We are aware that developing digital skills alone without soft skills will not deliver the right values. So there is convergence between digital skills and soft skills and we recognise the convergence and we train people on both the digital skills and soft skills. The truth is that every business and individual must be digitally transformed. It is either they transform themselves or they will be transformed by market forces, based on new demands.

As technology is advancing, cyberattacks are also on the increase, and pulling down institutions. What is the solution and way forward?

Every development comes with its opportunities and challenges. In every technology development, where data is involved, there will always be side attraction about cyberattacks. Even with cyberattacks, we all know that wealth is knowledge and data is also knowledge. So we just need to be proactive to address the challenges of cyberattacks. The only way to address cyberattacks is to develop new policies and legislation that will control such attacks, using technology. Cyberattacks is not just an African challenge, but a global challenge and we must address it collectively. So again, the need to train, re-skill and upskill people with digital skills, will go a long way in engaging the youths and discouraging them from hacking and gaining unauthorised access to people and organisations’s data and system, just to steal and destroy.

What is your view about the readiness of Nigerian youths to learn digital skills and their resilience to re-skilling and up-scaling?

We must say say we are proud of the Nigerian youths for their resilience and willingness to learn new digital skills. Nigerian youths are enterprising and willing to learn. We just concluded class of 120 Nigerian youths and we impressed by their zeal and performances. Nigeria is listed among the top countries in cryptocurrency adoption and Nigerian youths are the ones driving that initiative. They are ready to push the boundaries and create values for themselves. Elev8 is impressed with Nigerian youths and we are willing and ready to take them from where they are, to where that want to be.