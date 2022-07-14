Adamu: Christians Have Nothing to Fear, Muslim-Muslim Ticket Reflects Nigeria’s Reality

•Says it’s an act of God

•Faith aside, work stops on president’s table, Akeredolu maintains

•APC’s presidential combination stands rejected, PFN insists

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Fidelis David in Akure, Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti and Francis Sardauna in Katsina



National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, allayed the fears of Christians over the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, saying it was a reflection of the current political reality in the country.

He, however, reiterated that the Christians have nothing to fear over the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because the Muslim-Muslim pairing was an act of God.

At the same time, the Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has allayed concerns over the Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying it has nothing to do with performance since the faith of the vice-president does not affect performance in any government.

This, nonetheless, Kaduna State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has rejected the Muslim-Muslim presidential combination by the APC, because it would further polarise the country along religious line.

However, addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, Adamu said the choice of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate should not be a subject to agitation by the Christian community.

According to him, no body was willing to promote a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, but the party has to face what he described as the reality of politics in the country in order to win the 2023 presidential poll.

His words: “The fact of the matter is, God doesn’t do anything in vain. God has His reasons for having two major religions to be in this country and each of these groups, has both people who have the reason to believe and they have a take also.

“We had a time when Christians led this country. We have time now when a Muslim is running the country and we can’t deny that fact. We can’t have what we want at a point in time, all of us agreeing to one thing.

“The fact of the matter is we appreciate that, the Christians are interesting, no doubt, about it. We are as practical as we can in this situation and we do hope that people we see reason.

“Nobody is willing to promote Christianity or a Muslim ticket necessarily but we have to face the reality of our politics in this country and that is exactly what we are doing. Christians have nothing to fear. Shettima is another Nigerian like me and you.”

Further, he explained that, “We don’t have to be all Muslims or all Christians. It is the will of God that this time around he (Shettima) is going to be the vice-president of this great country if we win the election. And we do hope and pray and we are working to win the election.”

Adamu, who claimed the APC national working committee was in Daura to pay Sallah homage to President Buhari and brief him ahead of the Osun governorship election, expressed optimism that the party would win the Osun governorship election and the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Akeredolu: Ignore Religion, Work Stops on President’s Table

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said a Muslim-Muslim ticket has nothing to do with performance, because the faith of the vice-president does not affect performance in any government.

Governor Akeredolu, who expressed confidence that Tinubu would rescue the nation, noted that the work stops on the president’s table.

Speaking at the swearing-in of two new commissioners, held in Akure, the State capital, he said: “Muslim-Muslim Ticket has nothing to do with performance. Let’s vote for someone that can do something. The work stops on the table of the president. It is the president that you are voting for. He decides what happens. Whether it’s a Muslim-Muslim or ChristianChristian, it should not matter to us in the South, because we fought for this.

“I have no doubt that given the opportunity, from what he has done in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu, will turn things around for better,” he said.

The new Commissioners sworn in were Mr. Sowore Akinwumi Samson and Ologbese Adeboboye Joseph.

Sowore was assigned to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while Ologbese was assigned to the Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora.

He charged them to shun distractions from members of their families, friends and political associates, saying he was excited to have personalities imbued with the requisite capacity for the advancement of the cause of good governance.

Akeredolu also redeployed three Commissioners to different ministries. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, stated that the redeployment was aimed at improving governance and deploying talents to reinvigorate certain sectors.

The former Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola Olateju, was redeployed to the Ministry of Information and Orientation, while the former Commissioner for Physical and Urban Development, Fatai Olotu Aburumaku was redeployed to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju, who was formerly the Commissioner for Water and Sanitation was redeployed to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket Stands Rejected, Says PFN

Kaduna State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has rejected the Muslim-Muslim Presidential ticket of the APC, saying it would further polarise the country along religious line.

In a statement yesterday, state chairman of the PFN, Kaduna Emmanuel Egoh Bako, said Muslim-Muslim ticket would further polarise Nigeria along religious line and expressed dismay on the consistent disregard for the nation’s diversity by political players.

“Fellow compatriots, I am compelled to address a very crucial matter that has much to do with our corporate existence. It is also a responsibility we owe our children. I have noticed with great dismay the consistent disregard for our heterogeneous nature in Nigeria by our political players.

“This is done in the face of increasing weakness of the bond of unity. It is not only against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but against the plan of God. The new trend of fielding party’s flag bearers with individuals from one faith is not consistent with our federal system.

“It has the potency to polarise our beloved nation at this crucial moment that all true citizens are searching for unity. I wish to state that it is not acceptable. It is obvious that the decision is taken to cover up for the failure of government and to also spite other religions.”

PNF, however, lamented that both Muslims and Christians were suffocating under serious challenges, which has further reduced life expectancy in Nigeria.

“The religious fault lines in the past seven years have been widened. The responsibility of all political parties at this moment should be on strengthening national integration and not otherwise. Let’s unite and build a society on the basis of respect for everyone’s humanity.

“Both Muslims and Christians are affected by the economic hardships brought by poor leadership and no one should be deceived by this. Therefore, I declare the Muslim-Muslim ticket unacceptable. We shall not let it stand because it showcases our great nation in bad light. I see 2023 as an opportunity to open up our nation to real political civilization,” the statement stated.

Shettima’s Choice Devoid of Sentiments, Say APC Stakeholders

A group of APC national stakeholders, has said the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to Bola Tinubu, was devoid of primordial sentiments.

Convener of the group, Aliyu Audu, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said although the group initially advocated a running mate of a different faith from Tinubu, it was also aware that in order to build an effective working society, competence must be prioritised over religion.

“While we may have advocated for the selection of a running mate with a faith different from that of the presidential candidate so as to give the sense of inclusion to followers of both major religions, we are aware that in order to build an effectively working society we must prioritize capacity, competence, character over religion and ethnicity especially as prioritising such sentiments in the past have not provided the desired goal of sense of inclusion, which can only truly be achieved when all Nigerians experience good governance at all levels regardless of their faith, ethnicity or social class.

“We understand that reaching this all-important choice must have been a hard nut to crack even for an exceptional leader like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“We are, however, enthused that he approached the decision with all the seriousness, sensitivity and wide consultations it demands and as such believed that he made the best decision in the overall Interest of our unity, national growth, development and progress, without allowing unproductive primordial sentiments to derail or affect our collective goal of building and sustaining a working society, where integrity, competence, character and capacity play huge roles,” he said.

Audu said the party has two leaders of exceptional qualities, who would be in charge of the affairs of the nation and noted that while they happened to be of the same faith, their antecedents in similar responsibilities they have handled clearly indicated that Nigerians have nothing to fear in terms of their religious interests.

The group insisted that there was need to truly deemphasise the recognition of religion, ethnicity and other primordial sentiments by subjecting both candidates to the test of their competence, capacity, character and commitment.

“The birth of a new Nigeria that works is upon us and we have every belief that Senator Kashim Shettima is one of the vehicles to that destination,” he said.

No Cause for Alarm, Jigawa Senator Assures Christians

The senator representing Jigawa North West Senatorial District, Senator Danladi Sankara, has commended the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for picking Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Sankara, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, stated this in a statement by his media aide, Muhammad Nazifi, in Abuja, yesterday.

He allayed the fears being expressed by Christians in the country over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, stressing that there was no cause for alarm.

“There is no cause for alarm or apprehension by any group, because both Asiwaju Tinubu and Shettima are patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians. They are very conscious of the requirements of equity and justice in leadership and public administration.”

The Senator said the choice of Shettima has further brightened the chances of the APC to secure victory in the general election scheduled for next year.

He expressed confidence in the wisdom of Tinubu and the capabilities of Shettima, whomhe described as competent, cerebral, tested and accomplished leader.

He said Shettima being an astute administrator, would add value to the Tinubu’s presidency in the service of the nation.

“By the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the next year general election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has proven himself as a leader with great wisdom and vision to assemble capable people to assist him provide the desired leadership that would improve the welfare Nigerians.

“Senator Shettima is capable and well-prepared. We are together with him in this 9th Senate and everyone is aware of his leadership capabilities. He will compliment efforts of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to bring about the desired progress and development of the nation,” he said.

Criticisms, Distractions Can’t Stop Tinubu, Says Group

A group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard, has declared that only Nigerians couldcollectively stop Bola Tinubu from realising his presidential ambition and not individuals.

The group said they had strong political allies across the 36 states of the federation to mobilise the grassroots for Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential poll, saying the APC remained unshaken, despite social media attacks against the presidential candidate.

At a meeting in Ado Ekiti, former Oyo and Ekiti deputy governors, Chief Moses Alake and Surveyor Abiodun Aluko, described Tinubu as the most reliable and dependable candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Alake thanked the people of Ekiti for voting APC in the just concluded gubernatorial election, noting that the people still needed orientation as there was relatively low turnout of voters in the last election.

“Ekiti really needs to join the movement and shouldn’t be left behind as this is our turn in Yoruba. I, therefore, urge all Ekiti people to get their PVCs and vote Asiwaju Tinubu massively just like they have done in the just concluded Ekiti elections.

“No shaking, we are standing tall. Despite criticisms, distractions, we are sure of victory, because Tinubu remains the best,” he said.

Former Ekiti Deputy Governor, Biodun Aluko added: “It is a thing of joy to be associated with Asiwaju Tinubu and since the grassroots is where real voting takes place, members are ready to mobilise massively for him in the coming election.”

Chairman and Convener of the group, Dare Owotomobi, noted that members of the vanguard would not be neglected in the scheme of things, because everybody is important in the Tinubu project.

Owotomobi, therefore, urged members to commence grassroots sensitisation and mobilisation for the actualisation of Tinubu Presidency next year.

“We will concentrate on youth and women mobilisation and this we will do aggressively,because they will benefit immensely under Tinubu Presidency. The former Lagos State Governor is a lover of women and youth and this he demonstrated during his time as Lagos State governor and he will do it again as a President,” he said.