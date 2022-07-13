Security Rejigged at All Correctional Facilities in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

As a proactive security measure to prevent any untoward incident, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has rejigged security at all correctional facilities in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, announced the decision after touring all the correctional facilities in Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Eket and Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas.

The Commissioner of Police was accompanied in the tour by the Controller, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Akwa Ibom State Command, Mr. Julius Ezugwu.

A statement issued yesterday by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko MacDon, said the trip equipped the state police boss with firsthand information of the security situation in each of the correctional centre in the state.

The PPRO in the statement said as a preventive measure, CP Durosinmi ordered for the immediate deployment of more police personnel to boost the security situation in the facilities and warned the officers to be vigilant and courageous.

While enjoining law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful duties, he urged them to quickly report criminal and suspicious elements to security agencies.