Police Kill Robbery Suspect, Recover Arms in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Police Command announced that it has killed a notorious armed robbers and recovered arms when it responded to a distress call from residents of Abuja Quarters, by Benson Idahosa University, Government Reserved Area (GRA), Benin.

The Edo State Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP. Jennifer Iwegbu, said yesterday in a statement that the robbers engaged the police in a gun duel, which led to the death of the suspect.

The statement reads: “In its unrelenting efforts to stem the increasing rate of armed robbery and other vices in the state, operatives of Edo State Police Command attached to its Ugbor Divisional Headquarters on July 12, 2022, at about 04:45 hours neutralised an armed robbery suspect.

“Following a distress call to the Divisional Police officer in charge of Ugbor Division at about 04:45 hours of July 12, 2022, that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation along Abuja Quarters by Benson Idahosa University, Ugbor, GRA, Benin City, the DPO personally led operatives to the scene with the aim of arresting the suspects.

“On arrival at the scene, the suspects on sighting the police operatives engaged them in a gun duel. However, the superior fire power of the police operatives neutralised one of the suspected armed robbers.

“Items recovered from the suspect included one pump action gun and five live cartridges while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP. Abutu Yaro, reinstated the command’s readiness and commitment in fighting crimes and criminality in the state.

Yaro also enjoined the good people of the state not to relent in availing the command with information to neutralise crime before it happens.