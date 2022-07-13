KSM Provides Succour to 3,480 Needy in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

Three months after feeding about 7,250 needy families in Lagos communities, members of the Order of Knights of Saint Mulumba (KSM) VGC sub-council at the weekend defied the indecisive weather to continue their humanitarian services in the sub-council of Lekki environs and across the state.

This time, however, they fed about 3,480 needy families from all religions, tribes and the physically challenged through the Feed The Hungry (FTH) initiative.

This was part of efforts to assuage the plight of the indigent residents with necessary succour in this time of economic turbulence and fall in naira.

While the FTH initiative is in its second phase, this is the brainchild of the Lagos Metropolitan Council of KSM that acknowledges the existence of hardship among the vulnerable residents.

The Worthy Grand Knight (WGK) VGC sub-council, Sir Tony Ukairo expressed fulfilment that the initiative met its goal in its second edition. According to him, this little show of kindness will continue to be extended to the needy quarterly.

“Those of us who work still know how tough it is for us and our homes much less those who are underprivileged. So we need to share with them from our little,” he added.

He sees the FTH charity apostolate as apt, capable of alleviating the living status of the average Nigerian family as prices of food items continue to surge while the cost of living is unarguably depressing.

Echoing the words of Ukairo, Sir Don Ezeh the Lagos Metropolitan Grand Knight (MGK) of KSM, Sir Don Ezeh, emphasised that this move is designed for the needy and the hungry.

This time, however, they dished out packs of food items including rice, noodles, tomato paste, spices, beans, and beverages, among others. These were distributed with tons of love and prayers.

While appreciating members of the KSM for their unwavering support, Don Ezeh encouraged them to raise the gear in their monthly contributions for the course.

“Let’s plan it and push our contributions to help feed the hungry people. Let’s continue to give a thought to them,” he interceded.

In his address, he cheered the members further, “When you give you are saying ‘Thank you, Lord, for making me a giver.” Adding, he charged them, “Donate with prayers. Give from your heart.”

Don Ezeh, however, tasked the members to spread the message to other council members on the need for cheerful giving. “We are not doing this because we are rich. We are doing this to show gratitude to God.”

FTH is a pleasant addition to the numerous philanthropic works by the KSM. KSM lawyers in synergy with the Lagos State Government judiciary will help facilitate the release of prisoners many of whom have spent longer time on awaiting trial list, prison ministration among others, paging for exam fees of repentant inmates alongside fellowshipping with them.

This way, the KSM is giving hope to them yet again. “This is just one of the many humanitarian acts we carry out nationwide.