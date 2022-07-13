GROWING FATALITIES FROM SNAKE BITES   

Government should put in place appropriate policies to tackle the menace

One of the most neglected public health problems in Nigeria today is snakebite which reportedly has a mortality rate of 12 per cent. From north to the south, inhabitants of our rural communities are frequent victims as they go about their daily food production and animal rearing activities and sometimes even in the comfort of their homes. Unfortunately, many of these snakebite cases go unreported and thus do not appear in official epidemiological statistics. Besides, most health workers have little or no formal training in the management of snakebites.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), snake bite particularly affects the most vulnerable members of society which is why appropriate policies need to be put in place to tackle the menace. The minister of state for health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, disclosed recently that an average of 20,000 cases of snake bites are recorded annually in Nigeria. “The snake bites cases increased recently because of excessive rainfall, leading to more morbidity and deaths connected with inadequate quantities of anti-snake-venom”, said Mamora. “States with the most cases of snakebite in Nigeria are Gombe, Plateau, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Nasarawa, Enugu, Kogi, Kebbi, Oyo, Benue, and Taraba.”

Against the background that guidelines for the prevention and clinical management of snakebites have been developed by WHO/AFRO, we should not be witnessing the number of fatalities being recorded in our country. These guidelines, developed at the request of the federal government in 2004, are meant to assist health workers to improve medical care for snakebite victims. They are also to serve as a source of information for the public on how snakebites can be deadly if not treated quickly.

While the right anti-venom can save a snakebite victim’s life, getting to an emergency room as quickly as possible is also very important. If properly treated, many snake bites will not have serious effects. But the cost seems prohibitive. According to medical practitioners, snake treatment and management are very expensive, putting the average cost of treating one case at N62,000. Since most of the victims are unable to afford this amount because they are mainly subsistence farmers, it is important for the government to subsidise the treatment or make the anti-venom available in primary healthcare facilities. ‎Besides, government, at all levels, must strengthen public clinics and hospitals as well as engage residents of rural communities in enlightenment campaign on preventive measures.

In 2011, the federal government promised to make Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) available and affordable but insisted on preventive strategies.‎ That led to the establishment of the Nigeria/UK Echitab Study Group to research and develop ASV, while exploring ways of providing free treatment for snakebite victims. The inauguration of the structure that houses the Echitab Snakebite Control and Research Centre in Kaltungo in Gombe State was part of the collaborative efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the menace of snakebite in the country. It has over the years developed three different brands of ASV, using venom extracted from local snakes purposely to address the Nigerian situation.

While the idea to increase research activities and prepare room for the development of ASV in the country is good, there is an urgent need for sustained public enlightenment, particularly among dwellers of rural communities. They should be told how to prevent snakebites and what to do as first aid when someone is bitten. To ensure the availability of the ASV before local production of the drugs begins, government should import large quantities. It is also important to train medical personnel to effectively manage cases of snakebite early since the venom usually worsens the health of victims by the minute and increases their likelihood of succumbing to death because of its potency.