Fidelity Bank Supports Children with Special Learning Needs

Nume Ekeghe

Fidelity Bank has attributed its decision to execute Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects across the country to its belief that its corporate success is tightly connected to the success of its host communities.

In a statement the bank’s Head Internal Control Division, Mr. Daniel Okorie at St. Vincent de Paul/The Child Special School, Port Harcourt, Rivers state said the bank is glad to inaugurate a borehole, structural renovation and furnishing projects as well as donated several food and sanitary wares as part of its CSR initiatives.

Addressing guests comprising students and administrators at the school, representatives of the school education board, staff of Fidelity Bank and journalists at the event, Okorie said, “In the words of Timothy Pina, an American Author, ‘Philanthropy is not about money, it’s about feeling the pain of others and caring enough about their needs to help.’ It is in recognition of the needs of the school that we decided to provide a borehole, carry out renovation works and at this facility under our Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP).”

Head of School, Rev Sister Nwamaka Muoneke, said the school caters to children challenged by cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism, Downs Syndrome, dyslexia among other learning disabilities.

Also speaking, Most Rev Dr Camillus Etukudoh, Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, represented by Rev Fr Boniface Gbamamu acknowledged that the goodwill demonstrated by the bank leaves hope that there are still kind-hearted individuals and corporate organisation’s who could lift Nigeria from the doldrums and encouraged other organisations to come to the aid of the children.