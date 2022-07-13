  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Fidelity Bank Supports Children with Special Learning Needs

Business | 4 mins ago

Nume Ekeghe

Fidelity Bank has attributed its decision to execute Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects across the country to its belief that its corporate success is tightly connected to the success of its host communities.

In a statement the bank’s Head Internal Control Division, Mr. Daniel Okorie at St. Vincent de Paul/The Child Special School, Port Harcourt, Rivers state said the bank is glad to inaugurate a borehole, structural renovation and furnishing projects as well as donated several food and sanitary wares as part of its CSR initiatives.

Addressing guests comprising students and administrators at the school, representatives of the school education board, staff of Fidelity Bank and journalists at the event, Okorie said, “In the words of Timothy Pina, an American Author, ‘Philanthropy is not about money, it’s about feeling the pain of others and caring enough about their needs to help.’ It is in recognition of the needs of the school that we decided to provide a borehole, carry out renovation works and at this facility under our Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP).”

Head of School, Rev Sister Nwamaka Muoneke, said the school caters to children challenged by cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism, Downs Syndrome, dyslexia among other learning disabilities.

Also speaking, Most Rev Dr Camillus Etukudoh, Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, represented by Rev Fr Boniface Gbamamu acknowledged that the goodwill demonstrated by the bank leaves hope that there are still kind-hearted individuals and corporate organisation’s who could lift Nigeria from the doldrums and encouraged other organisations to come to the aid of the children.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.