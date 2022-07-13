  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

FG: 40 Students in Six Geopolitical Zones to Undergo Jewellery Training 

Business | 1 min ago

Kasim Sumaina

The federal government has selected 40 Nigerian students from the six geopolitical zones of the country to undergo 8 month master training programme in jewellery object design, manufacturing, stone setting, costing and market research.

Government said that the students are expected to go back to their states and open clusters with the assistance of their state governments to train more operators.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilenka Adegbite, at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja, however said, “unfortunately, the gemstone and jewellery industry in Nigeria has remained undeveloped and mined by artisanal mining operations, sold as rough gemstones in Germany, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the United States.”

He reasoned that the jewellery industry can contribute significantly to national economic growth in ways like job creation along with its value chain of mine to market; increase in livelihood standards with creativity of citizens, export contribution of over a $100m and import substitution.

He said since Nigeria is a large consumer of jewellery products from the United Arab Emirates, India, China and Europe, providing local but quality jewellery will save the country of scare foreign exchange and encourage tourism and manufacturing of local crafts. 

Olamilekan noted that to strengthen local production of jewellery, it has become imperative to train Nigerians in the industry for the market. To this end, the government developed a roadmap after conducting a baseline study for the Nigerian gemstone industry. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.