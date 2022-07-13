Buhari Felicitates BUA Chairman, Rabiu on Reappointment as President France-Nigeria Business Council

Deji Elumoye



President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu on his reappointment as the President of the France-Nigeria Business Council by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The president statement yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, commended Rabiu for his pivotal role in nudging forward the objectives of the association inaugurated a year ago and for retaining the trust and confidence of members of the strategic Council.

He acknowledged with delight that under one year of Rabiu’s leadership, the Council has recorded appreciable progress in plans by some of Nigeria’s biggest banks to set up subsidiaries in France, BUA’s partnership with Axes France to build a 200,000bpd refinery in Akwa Ibom State, among others.

Buhari assured the Chairman of BUA and Pioneer President of the Council of the federal government’s unflinching support as top business leaders continue to build strategic partnerships aimed at improving business relations between the two countries, as well as supporting the economic programme of government in the areas of infrastructural development, agriculture, power, job and wealth creation.

The president affirmed that the focus of his administration’s economic diplomacy was attracting foreign investments into the country which makes the ordinary Nigerian a prime beneficiary.

He therefore assured Nigerians and all foreign policy stakeholders that having reaped the benefits of major investments into the country in the last seven years, his administration would continue to vigorously promote Nigeria as a preferred and attractive destination to international investors.