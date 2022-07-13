Boss Mustapha Condemns Killings of Cleric’s Two Sons in Adamawa

Daji Sani



The Secretary to the Government of the Federal (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, on Monday visited the headquarters of ‘Ekklesiyan Yan’uwa A Nigeria’ (EYN), also known as Church of the Brethren to condole with the family of Rev. Daniel Umaru, whose two sons were murdered by Kidnappers in Mubi LGA of Adamawa State last week.

The Kidnappers were reported to have also abducted the daughter of the Cleric and later freed her after shooting her father and killing her two brothers

Mustapha, who led a federal government delegation to sympathize with EYN church over the shooting of Pastor Umaru, killing of his two sons and kidnapped his 13-year-old daughter in the state. He condemned the incident in totality and expressed the president’s sadness over the unfortunate incident

“President Muhammadu Buhari was deeply saddened by news of the gruesome murder of the young stars,” he said.

He noted that the government was working towards ending terrorism and violent crimes in the country.

While in Yola, on his way to Mubi to condole with the church and the family of pastor Umaru, the SGF was not satisfied with the work done by the contractors rehabilitating the Yola-Mubi road and threatened that the government would revoke the contract for the rehabilitation of Yola-Mubi road in Adamawa State.

He gave one week ultimatum to the contractor, AG Vision, to return to site, else the government would not hesitate to revoke the contract.

The visibly displeased SGF, expressed displeasure over the contractor’s handling of the project despite huge amount so far collected.

“I am very disappointed with the level of work here, normally it is government that owes contractors and not contractor owing government.”

“This contract of Yola-Mubi road was awarded to AG Vision in 2017 for N22billion because of the slow pace of work, there was a review and this year another N29billion was approved, we do not want another review, the company must return to site or face the consequences,” the SGF said.