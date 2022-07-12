  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Nigeria Signs Agreement with Germany for Repatriation of 1,130 Benin Bronzes

Nigeria | 13 hours ago

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,  yesterday  said that Nigeria had signed an agreement for the repatriation of 1,130 Benin bronzes from Berlin in Germany.

Mohammed during inauguration of The Art Hotel in Lagos, said that the bronzes were looted from the ancient city of Benin in 1897, 125 years ago.

He assured Nigerians of the federal government’s commitment toward recovering the nation’s priceless works of art.

“Let me restate our commitment to recovering our priceless works of art which were looted from our country.

“Our efforts in this regard have started to yield fruits. Last week, in Berlin, Germany, we signed the agreement for the repatriation of 1,130 Benin bronzes which were looted from the ancient city of Benin kingdom in 1897.

“This number represents the single largest repatriation of looted works of art anywhere in the world.

“There is no doubt that the return of the most coveted Benin bronzes to Nigeria will help to stimulate domestic tourism in our country,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.