Tinubu Rewards Loyalty over Competence, Electoral Value, Religious Balance

· Briefs Buhari in Daura, Masari stands down

· Governors angry over decision, meet president in Katsina today

· Senator pulls out of support, campaign groups, APC member quits

· Inside details of how party candidate fought for choice of running mate

· Stakeholders turn down Oshiomhole as likely campaign DG

· CAN: It’s left for voters to decide; it’s a perfect choice, says Keyamo

· Atiku cautions against politics of exclusion

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Adedayo Akinwale, Alex Enumah in Abuja, Ugo Aliogo in Lagos, Francis Sardauna in Katsina and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

In a move that could undo his aspiration and hurt the future of his party, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday announced a former governor of Borno State and Senator representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima as his running mate, effectively rewarding loyalty over competence, electoral value and religious balance.

Tinubu who had deliberately delayed the pick of a presidential running mate on account of the need for more time to further consult, has by this decision called the bluff of the Christian community which had been pushing for a representation on the APC ticket and boxed his party into an unsavoury position in the political calculus of 2023.

Unfortunately, he has also by this deliberate decision thrown the party into unintended crisis as some of the APC governors and other members as well as stakeholders of the party have started reacting to the development, with a majority of them describing his move as a miscalculation.

The choice of Shettima has since yesterday come under serious attack immediately it was announced. This, some of them argued was because aside being governor for eight years, a period that could hardly birth any outstanding development strides, nothing seemed to have qualified Shettima more than others, especially, the governors from the north-west.

Therefore, they further argued that if it was about competence and capacity for the job, there was no way Shettima could have defeated other preferable choices from areas with better electoral value.

Put in context, his electoral value, as at the 2019 elections, the voting strength of north-west alone was over 20 million, representing some 24 per cent of the national spread, while the north-east boasted a little over 11 million votes, which represented 13.44 per cent.

Yet, the only vote that Shettima may be able to bring to the table is the Kanuri vote, which, sadly, is less than five per cent, unlike the other states in the north-west and some parts of the north-east, which boast the same ethnic stock as Hausa/Fulani and naturally vote along that stretch.

Instructively, if the votes from Bauchi and Adamawa States are added to those of the north-west, since they are of the same ethnic stock – Hausa/Fulani – and who are wont to vote the same way, the total voting strength of the north-west may go up by some reasonable percentages, and depleting whatever the projection for the north-east.

In fact, the only reason Borno did well in the 2019 election was because of the factor of the former Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Tukur Buratai who was determined for President Muhammadu Buhari to return and had help to set up internally displaced persons (IDP) camps for people of the state to enable them vote, else, the voting pattern in Borno was not enough to earn Shettima the number two slot.



Talking about religious balance, which has also become a more sensitive issue given the rise in terrorism and other forms of insecurity which is believed to have assumed religious slant, the choice of Shettima has been considered even more insensitive to the current realities in the country as much as the existential fault lines.

But Tinubu who was in Daura, Katsina State, yesterday to spend time with Buhari during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration also seized the opportunity of the visit to talk about his running mate, stating that the spirit of the 1993 presidential election which presented the nation with a rare Muslim-Muslim combination had come upon the nation in the 2023 polls.

Although inside sources claimed that Tinubu had long submitted a list of possible running mates to the president for some time now on which Buhari had refused to act, Tinubu then seized the initiative since deadline is Friday, July 15, and formally announced Shettima before the deadline elapses.

Expectedly, the announcement has begun to create row in the party as some of the governors who worked tirelessly to ensure Tinubu clinched the ticket considered the manner he broke the news as ‘arrogant’ and against the understanding he had with them.

To this end, the governors, a majority of them from the north-west who did not have issues with the choice of Shettima but how Tinubu ignored all the understanding they shared to announce the name, have scheduled to visit the president in Daura, tomorrow to formally register their displeasure, before taking further steps.

But that appears to be the start of a new crisis for Tinubu as some members of the party have started to react to the development.

While Senator Ishaku Abbo from Adamawa State has allegedly resigned from all Tinubu’s campaign groups, another member of the party and legal practitioner, Bwala Daniel, has resigned from the party, saying Tinubu’s choice was insensitive to the unity of the country.

Nonetheless, other party stakeholders, including the governors were said to have got into another battle of sort with Tinubu over his suggestion that he would not mind making a former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, the Director-General of his presidential campaign, as they all objected to the idea.

In a related development, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned against exclusionist politics in the coming dispensation, saying he considered politics as a corrective mechanism.

At the same time, the Presiding Bishop, Christian Global Network, (CGN), Taiwo Akinola, has stated that the same-faith ticket embraced by the APC and its candidate, Tinubu, would further entrench national division, because the church was deeply concerned about the potential consequences of such an arrangement, “thus, we hereby speak up against it before it becomes too late.”

The APC presidential candidate had earlier sent the name of a former Welfare Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, as his place holder for running mate, just to beat the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But, Tinubu, yesterday, unveiled finally Shettima after Masari had announced his standing down as the temporary running mate, in a statement.

Tinubu, who first spoke with journalists after meeting with the president, said he had spoken with Masari, whose name was submitted as a ‘placeholder’ to enable him and the APC meet the July 17 deadline set by INEC for political parties to submit the names of their candidates and running mates.

Noting that he was in Daura to pay Sallah homage to the President, Tinubu added he was there: “to equally discuss the question of my running mate. The placeholder withdrew today and there had been an announcement to replace him.”

Asked who the substantive candidate is, the two-time former governor of Lagos State responded unequivocally: “Kashim Shettima,” adding: “I have not discussed with him, I have disclosed it to you since I’ve disclosed it to the president,” adding that the choice was based on the competence of the candidate.

While stressing that the APC would win the 2023 election, he said he selected Shettima, “because he is competent, capable, reliable and able.”

When asked if APC was in the right condition to win the election, the standard bearer said, “We are going to win, Insha Allah.”

Prodded further on why so much confidence, Tinubu replied: “Because we are a progressive party. We are focused on Nigerians’ problem and we would face the challenges squarely. We have a better programme for the people and we are ready to serve.”

He admitted the challenge of terrorism facing the country, saying, “to solve it, you have to be a good thinker and observer.”

“We face challenges of terrorism. We know that. It’s only a poor thinker and observer that will not recognise the challenge. But once you recognise the challenge, you can prepare yourself very well to tackle it and defeat it. And that is what our party is all about.”

Soon after dropping the hint, Tinubu issued a detailed statement on his new partner and why he settled for him.

Why I Chose Shettima, Explains APC Presidential Candidate



“Fellow Nigerians, we enter a moment of renewed hope. We hold the chance to move the nation and our collective cause forward as never before. Let us seize this moment so that history may write kindly of us. It is time to focus with utmost devotion and love of country to do all we can do to advance the ideals of democratic and progressive good governance in the land.

“We must end poverty and bring greater prosperity and more lasting peace. Let us be wise of thought yet courageous in action, as we embark on a collective enterprise that brings jobs, education, food, medicine, hope and belief in a better life to those who need them.

“I stand ready to begin this journey with you, hopefully, to lead the nation on this needed path as your next President by the grace of God. I believe this is a pivotal moment at which the dynamics of history and destiny call us forth to reshape our beloved nation. This is our moment.

“We all must answer the nation’s call. For some, this requires of us that we step forward, assuming new roles and responsibilities. For others, it may mean something else. For all of us, it requires that we dedicate ourselves to the collective national task as never before.

“To re-envision and reshape the nation, I must compose the best team possible, a team put together with but one overriding purpose: to forever establish just, capable, and compassionate governance for the people of Nigeria without regard to religion, region, or ethnic origin.

“In full compliance with existing law and regulation, I submitted all necessary documents regarding my nomination as the APC presidential candidate to INEC. But, as was expected, the choice of my Vice Presidential running mate remained an open and burning question. This gave rise to much speculation and debate.

“Recent events (the voluntary withdrawal of my dear friend and brother Ibrahim Masari)mean that I am called upon, today, to put an end to the speculation. I have never been an indecisive man and have no present intention to become one.

“What I am, however, is a democrat. And a democrat must listen to, and consult with, the people and his advisors so that he may reform and govern wisely and on their behalf. This I have done. My political career was not built on blind indifference to the views of others.

“I appreciate the perspectives of leading members of the party, political allies and key national figures who see Nigeria’s future as I do. They gave me their views so that I might add their valuable insights to mine to reach the best decision possible and do so in a manner that strengthens the institutional fabric of our party as well as accelerating the evolution of our political democracy.



“Having now listened to the sage, careful advice of a broad section of the party and of the nation, there are a few points I feel I must make about the exceptional and extraordinary person with whom I will share the APC ticket and the principles of open and good governance that informed this choice.

“I realise the momentous times we have entered. I know what lies in the balance. I also know that our political choices and activities send both intended and unintended signals to portions of the Nigerian electorate.

“All my life, my decisions regarding the team around and supporting me have always been guided by the principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness, and adherence to excellence.

“Our focus, therefore, must be on getting the job done; and that means getting the very best and competent people to do it. In this crucial moment, where so much is at stake, we must prioritise leadership, competence, and the ability to work as a team over other considerations.

“I am mindful of the energetic discourse concerning the possible religion of my running mate. Just and noble people have talked to me about this. Some have counselled that I should select a Christian to please the Christian community. Other have said I should pick a Muslim to appeal to the Muslim community. Clearly, I cannot do both.



“Both sides of the debate have impressive reason and passionate arguments supporting their position. Both arguments are right in their own way. But neither is right in the way that Nigeria needs at the moment. As president, I hope to govern this nation toward uncommon progress.”

The statement added: “This will require innovation. It will require steps never before taken. It will also require decisions that are politically difficult and rare.

“If I am to be that type of president, I must begin by being that type of candidate.

“Let me make the bold and innovative decision not to win political points but to move the nation and our party’s campaign closer to the greatness that we were meant to achieve. Here is where politics ends, and true leadership must begin.

“Today, I announce my selection with pride, because I have made it not based on religion or to please one community or the other. I made this choice because I believe this is the man who can help me bring the best governance to all Nigerians, period, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region.

“This is why, today, I announce the selection of Senator Kashim Shettima as my partner and running mate in the mission to advance and reclaim the fortunes of this great country and the hopes of its people.”

Furthermore, Tinubu explained: “Senator Kasim Shettima’s career in politics and beyond shows that he is eminently qualified not only to deliver that all important electoral victory, but, also, step into the shoes of the vice president.

“As a man with the talent, maturity, strength of character, and patriotism he has my implicit confidence and faith.

“I am aware that many will continue focus on a particular detail, the question of his faith. However, if we truly understand the challenges upon us a nation, then we must also see the imperative of placing competence in governance above religious sentiment.

“In 1993, Nigerians embrace Chief MKO Abiola and a fellow Muslim running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe in one of our fairest elections ever held. The spirit of 1993 is upon us again in 2023.

“As such, the ticket we present today represents a milestone in our political history. It symbolises our party’s determination to be a leading light among political parties in Africa. The democratic process and the decorum that characterised our presidential primaries and the selection of our vice presidential candidate exemplifies why we are the party of the people and of the betterment of their future.

“With this selection, the All Progressives Congress surely shall continue to be the party that shows the way and carries this nation towards its best future. I implore you all to join with me on this journey to a brighter future.”

But the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said it was left for the Nigerian electorate to decide on the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.”

Reactions Trail Choice of Running Mate

In its reaction to the announcement by Tinubu that he had settled for a Muslim running mate, the Media Assistant to the CSN president, Adebayo Ayodeji, said: “It is clear that the situation in the country now is not conducive for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“It is up to Nigerians to accept or reject. Today’s Nigeria is not the same when Nigerians voted Abiola-Kingibe ticket, which was eventually annulled. Our prayers are with Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Yet, in his reaction, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who stated that, “HE Sen. Kashim Shettima is the perfect choice as VP,” described him thus: “Quintessential banker and economist, suave gentleman and politician, intellectually fertile, economically sound, intergenerationally mobile (he’s young, yet experienced), fiercely loyal, phenomenally complimentary to @officialABAT.”

Governors Angry over Decision, Meet Buhari Today in Daura

Some APC governors, who were unhappy with the announcement of Shettima by Tinubu as his running mate, have scheduled to meet with President Buhari today in Daura, to formally register their displeasure befoe taking the next step.

THISDAY gathered that the governors and Tinubu had been back and forth on the choice of running mate and while they were naturally opposed to the idea of two former governors pairing, they had started considering pandering to Tinubu since his sentiment appealed to Shettima.

But to do this, the governors were said to have agreed with Tinubu that the unveiling would be done with them present, to show consent and agreement.

However, going ahead to announce as if they did not matter in the equation, more so that some of them were uncomfortable with the Muslim-Muslim idea, further angered them. But they first wanted to intimate the president with this before deciding what to do next.

Aside the governors, Senator Abbo, from Adamawa, who was part of the Tinubu Support Groups and in the committees, sent a scathing message to the group, in which he expressed his disappointment in Tinubu, for going against popular counsel to choose a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Abbo, who promised to formally send in his letters today, said if as an ordinary citizen, Tunubu has refused to listen to counsel, then, he would be worse as president and subsequently resigned his membership of all the committees.

Similarly, a lawyer and member of the party, Daniel, tweeted via his verified account @BwalaDaniel, immediately after the unveiling of Shettima: “Tonight, I officially resigned my membership of @OfficialAPCng on principles and conviction that I hold so dear. At this time of our national existence, our efforts and energy should gravitate towards uniting our people

“Asiwaju has announced Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Kwankwaso is planning to announce a Pentecostal bishop as his running mate. Interesting times lie ahead.”

Masari Stands Down, Writes Tinubu



Meanwhile, Masari yesterday stepped down.

He announced the decision in statement which read: “This is to inform our esteemed party leaders under our able President Muhammadu Buhari, teeming party members and the great people of Nigeria, of the outcome of a crucial discussion I just had with the flag-bearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Recall that I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the running mate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“But, after much reflection and wider consultations, I now wish to step down. I realised that my decision will enable Asiwaju have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position our party to win the coming elections, with the support of the people of Nigeria.

“In stepping down, I believe I can still serve our party and the country in several other capacities. I wish to confirm that I have submitted my withdrawal letter and affidavit to that effect as the Vice Presidential Candidate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu in the coming elections.

“On behalf of myself and family, I wish to sincerely thank Asiwaju Tinubu — the Incoming President, Insha Allah — for his trust in me and we promise to remain steadfast in our support for him and the party.”

Interim National Coordinator of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Honorable James Faleke, also confirmed Masari’ withdrawal as Tinubu’s running-mate.

Faleke’s words, “This is to inform and confirm that Alhaji Ibrahim Masari has stepped down as Vice Presidential nominee to the flag-bearer of APC in the 2023 presidential elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Alhaji Masari has communicated his decision to us from Saudi Arabia where he is presently performing the lesser hajj. While saluting Alhaji Masari’s sacrifice, we believe this will give Asiwaju Tinubu an opportunity to take a decision that will further enhance the chances of our great party

How Tinubu Fought for Shettima



However, settling for Shettima seemed as difficult as Tinubu’s emergence as the APC presidential candidate.

Sources in the party claimed that Tinubu knew all along that a Muslim-Muslim was his best bet, but the religious politics introduced to it as well as the position of the governors was what delayed the announcement as he sought more time to convince people to buy into the idea, before picking the lucky candidate.

While the governors were not very keen about the role of religion in the pairing, they, at many of their meetings with Tinubu, objected to the idea of running with a former governor since Tinubu himself is a former governor.

To that extent, the governors said while Tinubu as the candidate represents the former governors on the ticket, he should pair with a sitting member of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, for some sort of balancing, which they reckoned would give them a sense of belonging in the Tinubu administration, if he wins.

Thus, they suggested to him, either the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, a Muslim, or his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, a Christian.

Yet, they saw problem with the choice of Zulum, since his benefactor and predecessor, Shettima, is also in consideration for the job and might set them against each other. Besides, some had also argued that cancelling out Zulum would not be as difficult since he had personally opted out of the consideration for running mate to Tinubu.

In a statement widely circulated, Zulum, had thanked those touting his name as possible running mate to the APC candidate, saying if there was anything he wanted, it was to return to Borno to finish off the development he had started and this position, he was said to have personally relayed to Tinubu, when he visited Borno to poach delegates ahead of the convention,

When it was clear to the governors that Tinubu was not comfortable with the two suggestions (Zulum and Lalong), sources said, they further suggested to him another sitting governor, albeit from the north-west, he quickly retorted that he could never pair with the particular governor, who many people, including his colleagues considered controversial.

According to the source, Tinubu told them that he could not afford to have the very governor in question in a position he could not fire or reprimand him, whenever he misbehaves, hence, he did not think it was smart to pair with him on the presidential ticket, knowing he would be protected by immunity.

But, with the deadline staring them in the face, Tinubu, did not relent on his push for Shettima as he continued to call the governors and other stakeholders, seeking their consent on the choice of the former Borno State governor, whom many believed had since positioned himself for the job.

Meanwhile, another hurdle more difficult to cross for Tinubu is the thinking he could make Oshiomhole, an intending senator, his campaign DG, an idea, which has been roundly rejected by almost everyone he had broached it with.

Tinubu, while meeting with some of the stakeholders, the governors inclusive, had mooted the idea of appointing Oshiomhole to lead his campaign. But the people he ran the idea by immediately protested, saying Oshiomhole would kill his presidential dream.

But the presidential candidate had given as his reason for wanting an Oshiomhole to lead his campaign, the “need for a mad man” that could contain the opposition, intimidate them and lead the party to a resounding victory in 2023.

But they immediately told him that, while they agreed that Oshiomhole had the stamina, he was too combative and disruptive to undertake such an assignment, adding also that as a southern presidential candidate, picking a southerner as DG, especially, after a Muslim-Muslim ticket, might have begun to awkwardly tilt the balance and present a wrong impression overall – to the voting populace.

Instead, they suggested a Christian northerner, in which case could be one of them – talking about Lalong of Plateau – or any other prominent Christian northerner, who is not seeking an elective office, so he could concentrate on the campaign 100 per cent.

Therefore, while the issue of running mate. Might have been finally laid to rest with Shettima fitting Tinubu’s bill, the choice of who becomes the DG has yet to be addressed as the party gears up for campaign proper.

Atiku: No Room for Exclusionist Politics



Presidential candidate of the PDP for 2023 general election and former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has described politics as a corrective mechanism and therefore cautioned exclusionist politics in the coming dispensation.

Atiku, who is expected to lead all the PDP governors to Osun State on Thursday to campaign for the governorship ambition of Senator Ademola Adeleke, further cautioned against primordial sentiments.

According to a statement he personally signed, Atiku said, “So, while our opponents might think that there is an easy road to victory in divisive politics, we must get the message across to them that Nigeria has seen the worst shade of exclusionist politics and the road ahead is the path of inclusive and unifying politics. That is what we stand for.

“Politics is meant to be a corrective mechanism. So, even when we are upset about the inexcusable low that the ruling APC has brought us in the past seven years, we must ensure that we insulate our politics from the corrosive effect of the ruling party’s failures. A society cannot progress if its politics is convoluted.

“The journey that we have signed on to undertake together is not one that we can accomplish by threading the inglorious path of exclusionist politics. This journey, our campaign, is a rescue mission for our great country and it is a mission that must involve all Nigerians.”

The former vice president said in such a time when Nigeria was going through a very difficult time, that it was important that Nigerians do not allow any kind of primordial sentiment to becloud it’s politics, adding: “We are the unifiers and the bridge-builders and we represent the future of a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Atiku has indicated plans to be on the ground to lead the PDP rally for the Osun governorship election in Osogbo.

THISDAY gathered that the PDP presidential candidate would be cutting short his vacation to lead the charge in the Osun gubernatorial election slated for the 16th of July 2022.

Other PDP governors are expected to be part of the rally, which is seen as part of the road to reconciliation in the party.

Contrary to some media reports that Atiku Abubakar was vacationing in Dubai, he was actually spending his vacation in Europe.

When contacted, his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, also confirmed that Atiku would be in Osogbo in person to lead the mobilisation of the people of Osun to cast their votes for the PDP candidate, Adeleke.

Zulum: With Shettima, Tinubu Has Made Wisest Choice



In a related development, Zulum has described the choice of his predecessor, Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the APC as the wisest decision by Tinubu.

Zulum, reacting to the development in a statement personally signed, stated: “Earlier today, I received with the greatest joy, the announcement of my mentor, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the Vice Presidential candidate of our party, the APC and insha’Allah, the next Vice President of the Federal Republic under His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our incoming President, Bi’iznillah.

“It has been my greatest wish that HE Kashim Shettima gets this elevation that he so much deserves as one of Nigeria’s highly patriotic leaders. For me, and I am sure for many leaders and members of the APC, Tinubu’s choice of HE Kashim Shettima, is the wisest choice at this point in time.

“Shettima’s choice is very personal to me and together with our leaders and all stakeholders and members of the APC, we shall campaign vigorously, work day and night, to collectively secure overwhelming victory for the APC in 2023, insha’Allah.

“Without the slightest doubt, HE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has chosen a leader, who has very deep understanding of our country and its complexities. There is hardly any tribe in any of Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT that Senator Kashim Shettima cannot knowledgeably speak about. He knows the social, cultural, religious, economic and political structure of virtually all the 36 States and the FCT.

“Shettima is extremely patriotic. He believes so much in the unity of this country and he has proved it on a number of occasions. Shettima’s administration (in which I am honoured to have served as rector and as commissioner) truly reflected the Nigerian configuration. Above everything else, Tinubu has chosen for Nigeria, an incoming Vice President, insha’Allah, with very deep knowledge not only of the Nigerian economy (challenges and prospects) but also of the world.

“As far back as 2012, Shettima had on many occasions predicted the likelihood of fall in revenue from oil just as he predicted potential fall in the value of naira to dollar, which was why he imported agricultural products worth over N30 billion which today are worth far more, making Borno one of the richest in agricultural machinery,” he stated.

‘Same-Faith Ticket Will Further Entrench National Division’

But the Presiding Bishop, Christian Global Network, (CGN), Taiwo Akinola, has warned that, the same-faith ticket would further entrench national division, noting that the church is deeply concerned about the potential consequences of such an arrangement, “thus, we hereby speak up against it before it becomes too late.”

Akinola, disclosed this yesterday in Ota, Ogun State, during the new wine/fresh fire conference organised by Christ Global Network (CGN) in Rhema Christian Church and Towers.

He urged all major political parties, APC, PDP, and LP parties and their candidates that same-faith candidature was not a route to take at all especially, in a country where religion is one of the major dividing lines, alongside ethnicity and region.

He also noted that it should be well taken that a Muslim-Muslim ticket would unwittingly fuel a further cry against the real or preconceived allegations of an Islamisation agenda, and furthermore worsen the prevalent political and religious crisis.

He remarked that it was commonsensical and a patriotic appreciation of Nigeria’s religious diversity, therefore, to totally avoid it.

Akinola remarked that the insecurity challenges in the country were tainted with religious colouration, and as such, urged all major political parties to strike a balance along religious lines for peaceful co-existence.

He expressed displeasure that the political structure in the country was designed in such a manner that politicians only focus on strategies for winning elections, not minding if they lose the country in the end.

“I must say that we are very much relieved and highly enthused to note that quite a number of fair-minded Muslims and other patriotic Nigerians, have equally spoken out plainly to condemn any Muslim-Muslim ticket contemplation, knowing that such could not be in the best interest of our dear country Nigeria. And, it is a wise thing to do for all of us to commend and to emulate this gesture.



“We can say it without fear of contradictions that some of those pushing this inconsiderate agenda are doing so for their selfish ends only, not because they wish their candidates or even the nation well. To my mind, no patriotic Nigerian will vote for an arrangement that could spell doom for the country.

“Moreover, it is even a crass assumption to think that any normal Christian will even contemplate to vote for an Islamic mono-candidature in today’s Nigeria.

“With all these, our candid advice is that all political parties should jettison all Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian permutations. It is insensitive, immoral, unjust, grossly disrespectful to the faith of others, conspicuously suspicious, and tendentious to violence, and we pray it fails.”