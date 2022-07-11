NYSC Urges Corps Members to Acquire Skills

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Director General of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Brig General Muhammad Fadah said today’s economy is more of skills-based, that is not just white or yellow collar jobs.

Fadah represented by the coordinator of NYSC Sokoto state Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba stated this at the event where a total of 101 outgoing Batch B, Stream 2, corps members that participated in various Skills, Aquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) at post camp training received their certificates at a joint graduation ceremony in Sokoto.

The event which was organized by SAED department of NYSC sokoto, Fadah urged the outgoing corps members to utilize the skills learnt during the service year to enable them be self reliance.

In his remark, the state coordinator Muhammad Nakamba speaking through the Assistant Director in charge of SAED Fagge Garba charged the graduating corps members to take the skills they aquired seriously as, white colour Jobs are not really available stressing that the NYSC management in their wisdom came up with SAED programmes in 2012 so that after the service year they will be self employed.

On his part the guest speaker, Dr shadi, challenged the corps members to be wealth creators by using the skills they learnt to set up business that will sustain them and also employ others

Fagge further explained the reasons behind the joint graduation, which he said is aimed at evaluating Corps members’ response to post camp training,

He noted that the outgoing corps members are opportune to take loans from SAED funding partners such as Nirsal micro finance Bank, Bank of industries,(BOI,) Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).