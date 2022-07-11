Edo to Host over 500 Stakeholders as Film Festival Berths in Benin

*Don donates 40 books to Edo Polytechnic library

The Edo State Skills Development Agency, EdoJobs in collaboration with the Real Time International Film Festival (RTF) is set to host over 500 stakeholders in the industry for the seventh edition of the Real Time International Film Festival in Benin City.

The Managing Director of Edojobs, Ukinebo Dare, said the film festival is a programme by the Edo State government to reposition the state as a choice location for film and television productions.



She was quoted in a statement to have revealed that over 500 national and international filmmakers, producers, directors, actors, among other stakeholders in the industry would attend the festival which would be held at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage (VUCHSS), Kada Cinemas, and Edo Film Village simultaneously.



She noted that the festival would run for a period of nine days, from August 19th to August 27th, 2022, and would showcase films selected from over 5000 local and international film submissions received this year.



She said in the last six years the RTF international film festival has been successfully organised in Lagos, and for the first time, it would be hosted in Edo State courtesy of the partnership between RTF with the Edo State Government.



“This partnership seeks to attract the entire film industry to Edo State to expose the budding talents in the creative sector to the most important stakeholders and veterans in Nollywood and provide them with the opportunity to participate and compete favorably in the Nollywood filmmaking industry,” she said.

Dare added, “The festival is an annual event organized to promote independent filmmakers and help them showcase their talents in movies. This year, Edojobs is set to co-host the festival alongside partners like German Cooperation GIZ and Kada Cinemas.



“It is being organised as an avenue to promote creative skills development and create job opportunities for the residents of Edo State.”

Meanwhile, the Rector of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, has commended Professor of Public Relations and Advertising, Prof. Ezekiel Asemah, for boosting literacy among students at the institution with the donation of forty academic textbooks and journals to the Department of Mass Communication, in the Polytechnic.



Asemah is the current Dean, College of Management and Social Sciences, Glorious Vision University, Ogwa, in Edo State.

While receiving the textbooks and journals donated by Asemah, a statement quoted the Rector to have said the gesture would encourage research and development in the study of communication.



According to Falodun, “The gesture in donating books and journals by Prof. Asemah is commendable and aligns with the plans of the management of the polytechnic and Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government in promoting literacy and reading culture among the students and professionals.”

The donation, according to Asemah, was aimed to foster reading culture and promote quality education among mass communication students in tertiary institutions.