Calabar Chamber of Commerce Commends NPA Management

The Calabar Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (CALCCIMA) has commended the efforts of the Mohammed Bello Koko led management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) towards advancing the fortunes of Calabar Port.

This was made known by the Vice President of CALCIMMA and Team lead of Calabar and Gulf of Guinea Municipal and Trade Centre Ltd/Gte (C-GoGMTC), Mr David O. Etim during the Calabar Port stakeholders meeting with NPA management on Saturday in Calabar.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko said “The proximity of Calabar Port to the neighboring countries of Cameroon, Gabon, Equitorial Guinea and Cape Verde is a strategic asset to our trade facilitation efforts especially as it positions us to optimize the inherent benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement. Also important is the fact that Calabar Port being the nearest to about 16 Northern states supports our quest for seamless port-hinterland connectivity”.

Koko had earlier drawn attention of the audience to the collaborative engagements the NPA had already established with the Ports of Cameroon which is geared towards formalizing and earning revenues from the passenger boat operations which had been running on an informal basis for so long.

The boss paid a courtesy visit to the palace of His Eminence Edidem Ekpo OKoh Abasi Otu V, the Obong of Calabar, where he solicited and got the endorsement of the reverred monarch for the protection of the Authority’s assets such as navigational aids etc that are usually carted away or vandalized.

Koko assured the Obong and the good people of Cross Rivers State that, “in keeping with the drive of President Muhammadu Buhari to diversify the economy from oil to non-oil,we will not let the potential of Calabar as rich corridor for export go untapped.”