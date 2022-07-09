Sanwo-Olu Unveils All-new GS4, GAC Ultra-modern Showroom

Bennett Oghifo

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu has unveiled the new GS4 Crossover SUV, which is becoming a very popular model on Nigerian roads.=

The governor did the unveiling during the week as he commissioned an ultra-modern GAC Motor showroom on Victoria Island, Lagos. Some of the personalities at the event were: the Managing Director, Wema Bank Plc, Mr Ademola Adebise; Consular General, People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Mr Chu Moaning; Chairman, GAC Motor, Chief Diana Chen; Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Chinyere Almona; and Vice President, CIG Group, Mr Linus Idahosa.

Impressed by the granduer of the showroom, Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “Chief Diana Chen (Chairman of CIG Motors, franchise holder of GAC in Nigeria) is doing a great job.”

He recalled that GAC and Lagos state government have entered into a partnership to build an auto assembly plant in Ogba area of the state, which he expects to be commissioned this year.

The General Manager of CIG Motors, Jubril Arogundade, explained that the GS4, which is in its second generation, comes with ample leg room, three driving modes, amazing comfort and fuel economy as well as seamless navigation system.

Earlier, the governor was conducted on a tour of the newly re-built state of the art GAC workshop which is located right behind the ultra-modern showroom and equipped with different sections such as Express maintenance, general repair, four wheel alignment, spray booth, metal repair, polishing and body mechanical.

The Chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen stated that “we are so proud to open our showroom and workshop, and we plan to open five of such facilities across the country.”

She explained that with the opening of the G-Style showroom, the company is offering the G-Elite, G-Star and G-Family packages to different segments of the society which comes with numerous benefits.

The company had earlier signed a memorandum of Understanding with Wema bank, as the bank undertakes to finance another batch of 1000 GAC units. The event was graced by top government functionaries, diplomatic corps and captains of industries.

GAC vehicles, coming mainly as sedans and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), have been widely accepted and being used across the country.