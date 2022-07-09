Atiku tasks Nigerians on Sacrifice, Love, Hope

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has said that the essence of the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir is about sacrifice, love, and hope for a peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, and the world at large.

Atiku in a Sallah message he personally signed said the lack of unity amongst Nigerians, are the reasons why all citizens must do a sober reflection on the state of the nation as they mark this year’s Sallah.

“As we celebrate, I wish to remind that the essence of the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir is about sacrifice, love, and hope for a peaceful coexistence in our dear country, and the world at large.

“The purpose of the celebration has a bold reflection on Nigeria. Our country is broken and insecurity has become a daily menace staring all our compatriots in the face.

“The hardships in the land and the harrowing experiences that people go through to survive, and the pervasive lack of unity amongst Nigerians, are the reasons why we must do a sober reflection on the State of our Nation, as we mark this year’s Sallah.

“Therefore, selfless sacrifice and communal love as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Ishmael, should guide us, as we submit ourselves and need to the Will of Allah.

“If we emulate the righteousness and great virtues of the Holy Prophet, mankind shall no doubt receive the reward of Allah’s love and mercy,” Atiku said.

The presidential candidate of the PDP who called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to optimally discharge its responsibilities to the people, called on well-meaning Nigerians to intensify their acts of charity to the less-privilged saying there is love in sharing.

“Let’s work in concert to purposefully lessen the hardship facing our brothers and sisters. Let’s love our neighbors as ourselves.

“I wish to also task the government at all levels to play its Constitutional role, by being upright and dutiful and prioritise the needs of the people they have taken an oath to serve. The unity, security and development of our country is sacrosanct.

“The expression of love and sacrifice symbolised by the Eid-el-Kabir celebration has a strong effect in the relationship between the government and the governed. It is incumbent on the government to optimally discharge its responsibilities to the people. It is only when this is done that there can be love between the government and the governed.

“Love is a pre-condition for God’s mercies and blessings, and truth must guide all relationships, especially between the government and the people.

“As stakeholders, the citizens too, should take a lesson from the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir by being up and doing in their civic responsibilities.

“As we inch towards the deadline on the on-going voter registration exercise, the people must ensure that they play their roles by not just getting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), but casting their votes for the best candidates in the election next year.

“Above all, I pray for peace during and after the Eid celebration even as I task Nigerians to work even harder in ensuring unity of all peoples, tribes and faiths in the country,” Atiku said.