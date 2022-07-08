THE ESSENCE OF EID-EL-KABIR 

Nigerians should remember the poor and needy in this season of celebrations

we must reflect on and imbibe the essence of sacrifice and humility for the promotion of harmonious relationship in our country

This year’s Eid al-Adha, better known as Eid-el-Kabir, is expected to hold this weekend. While we expect friends and families to join together in merriment, it is important not to lose sight of the true meaning of this special occasion and the spirit of sacrifice it represents. The day, according to a scholar, is meant “to multiply good deeds by bringing happiness and pleasure to the hearts of other Muslims, by helping and supporting the poor and needy, and by getting involved in pastimes that emphasize the strong and serious Islamic character.”

What that suggests is that the socio-economic conditions of the country as well as the security challenges that we grapple with make it compelling for adherents of Islam and indeed all Nigerians to look beyond themselves and their immediate environment. Given the level of deprivation in the land, perhaps no period in our history offers better opportunity to share and to make sacrifice. The lessons are simple: by paying attention to the plight of the poor, we invariably place the welfare of our neighbours as important as ours; by allowing others to partake of our wealth or material possessions, we honour the One who made the provision in the first place. This happens to be at the heart of all religions, but a virtue that is particularly at the heart of this festival.

At a time millions of our compatriots have become refugees in the only country they call their own, the significance of Eid al-Adha this year cannot be overemphasised. The occasion should therefore go beyond the slaughtering of rams to sharing love and material possessions not only with relatives or acquaintances, but also with the displaced, the elderly, the orphans and other people at the margin of the society, including those with special needs. It is also important that Nigerians begin to embrace and support charitable causes and there is no better occasion than today’s to make such resolve.

This year’s celebration, like in the past few years, is coming at a particularly difficult and trying time for many Nigerians. The authorities may quote fancy statistics about the economy, but they do not reflect in the living standards of the people. But by far the most worrying is the brutal killings that now define several theatres across the country. Therefore, there should be more to sharing than some portions of ram meat. What should never be forgotten in a season like this is that thousands of innocent women, children and men have in recent years been killed, maimed or displaced by a violent sect that propagates doctrines that are completely at variance with a religion synonymous with peace.



Yet, what particularly makes the festival of Eid al-Adha significant is because it is rooted in the scriptural accounts of both Islam and Christianity about how Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), in obedience to God was to sacrifice his son before divine intervention. Thus, the true meaning and essence of this occasion is submission, obedience and love, virtues that are in short supply in our country today. Eid-el-Kabir is therefore a season that calls for rededication to the cause of mankind, to appreciate the gift of life and to imbibe the virtues of tolerance, understanding and good neighbourliness.

Against the background that there are usually challenges in the process of nation-building, what confronts us is not particularly peculiar. Therefore, as we celebrate this special festival, we must reflect on and imbibe the essence of sacrifice and humility for the promotion of harmonious relationship in our country. We also need to take this opportunity to reach out to everyone in promoting love, peace and unity.

We wish our Muslim readers Eid Mubarak.

