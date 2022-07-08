  • Friday, 8th July, 2022

Spotify Unveils Simi as Latest Artist of Equal Africa 

Life & Style | 2 mins ago

Vanessa Obioha

The ‘Woman’ crooner, Simi was recently unveiled as the latest artist to join the Spotify Equal Africa programme.

“We are proud to welcome Simi to the EQUAL programme, and we’re so excited to see where her talent continues to take her from strength to strength,” says Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

Simi joins other Nigerian artists like Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Asa, and FAVE to be part of Equal Africa, which aims to spotlight and amplify the voices of talented African female artists making waves in the music scene. She also becomes only the second African artist after Tiwa Savage to be named an Equal Global and Africa artist. 

The Nigerian musician, sound engineer and actress, born Simi Ogunleye, started her musical journey as a chorister in church. She released her debut studio album ‘Ogaju’ in 2008 before switching genres to Afro-pop. She came onto the public’s radar in 2014  after the release of the single, ‘TIFF’, which was nominated for Best Alternative Song at The Headies in 2015. Her latest album ‘TBH’ was released in June.

