NNL: Bendel Insurance Move Seven Points Clear,

Adibe Emenyonu

Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on Wednesday moved seven points clear at the top of Group B1 of the Nigeria National League (NNL) after beating Gateway United of Abeokuta 4-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in a rescheduled Match-day 18 game.

Insurance took charge of the game early as they were awarded a penalty in the 5th minute. However the penalty was saved by the goalkeeper with Sodje Stephen converting a rebound to give the host the early lead.

More pressure from Insurance led to an own goal by Gateway in the 30th minute with Saraki slotting in from close range the third goal in the 34th minute.

The first half ended with Insurance having three goals advantage.

Echeter Deputy got the fourth goal for Bendel Insurance in the 78th minute from outside the 22m box.

Speaking with reporters after the victory, Edo State Acting Governor, Philip Shaibu expressed joy over the win. “ We have opened a gap on top of the table that can take us to NPFL. I am happy that all the efforts we have been putting in are yielding results. Technically, we are there (in NPFL) already and that is what Edo people have been waiting for.

“Bendel Insurance actually do no belong to NNL, and we are happy we are going to join our mates (in terms of football) like Rangers and Kano Pillars. I am so excited and happy with this development,” concluded the acting governor.

On future plans when Bendel Insurance eventually qualify to play in the NPFL, Shaibu noted that “our players are good and good enough for the NPFL. Our target is to be the factory that produce players for the country. And you can see today, four of our Bendel Insurance feeder team players featured in this match.”