I Turned Down N50 Million from BBNaija Fans, Says Cross

Vanessa Obioha

Former Big Brother Naija housemate in a recent chat with E-Trends disclosed that he turned down N50 million from fans. This, he said, is the highest amount that he has ever rejected since he participated in the most popular reality TV show.

On the BBNaija Reunion show, Cross revealed that he turned down N20 million from fans of fellow housemate Saskay.

Elaborating on his decision not to accept gifts from fans, he said: “It’s not a do or die in life. Stand for what you believe in. The reason why I didn’t accept cash gifts from fans is because I knew that if I did so, I would be attached to the giver and deep in my mind I was not ready for anything. The money is sweet. Don’t get me wrong but in the long run, is it what I really want to do? Do I want to give my brand to someone when I can build my brand myself? I decided to be content with whatever I had. It affected me but I am still who I am.”

Big Brother Naija is mostly driven by fans who bet on relationships among the housemates. Cross noted that fans’ craze for relationships is part of Nigerian culture.

“Coming out of the house, I noticed that fans are really invested in relationships inside the house. I have noticed that Nigerians love love, relationships and marriages. It is what drives us. It is our culture. That’s why we have more fans outside Nigeria,” he explained.

Cross, who had a clash with Angel, another housemate in the house during the reunion show, reiterated that their friendship is over.

“We do not talk. I took her as a personal friend but it seemed she didn’t have the same feelings for me and she came on live TV and made me feel horrible. I don’t think a friend should do that to a friend. That’s the end of our friendship. I don’t hate her. I wish her the best.”

The seventh season of Big Brother Naija was recently announced and it will be a double launch show, premiering on July 23 and 24. The prize for the season is N100 million and 30 fans will win One Million Naira each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv and GOtv customers.