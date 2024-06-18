Super Eagles Star, Ejuke, Signs Three-year Sevilla Deal

Femi Solaja

Fringe Super Eagles winger, Chidera Ejuke, yesterday became the first national team player to team up with Spanish side Sevilla as the club formerly signed the Nigerian on a three-year deal.

Ejuke was part of the 2021 AFCON finals in Cameroon where Nigeria crashed out in the second round to Tunisia after a perfect run at the roup phase of the tournament.

Ejuke began his European career in Norway, at Valerenga, for whom he signed in 2017 at the age of 19 and where he remained for two seasons, playing 59 games.

With 15 goals and 6 assists in the Nordic country, he was signed by the Dutch Heerenveen and where in the campaign of his arrival, 19/20, he scored ten goals and six assists in 29 games, drawing the attention of CSKA Moscow, with whom he signs until 2024.

The former UEFA Europa League champions announced his arrival yesterday afternoon.

” Sevilla FC has reached an agreement with the Nigerian footballer Chidera Ejuke to become a new player for the Nervionense team, joining García Pimienta’s squad as a free agent and signing for three seasons, until June 2027,” the club confirmed

Ejuke has eight caps for Nigeria.