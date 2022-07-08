  • Friday, 8th July, 2022

Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest in Benue

Suspected gunmen last Wednesday kidnapped the Catholic Priest of the Otukpo Dioceses in Benue State, Reverend Father Peter Amodu.

According to local sources, Amodu was kidnapped while on his way to celebrate a mass at Okwungaga-Ugbokolo area of Okpokwu Local Government Area.

Confirming the report, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi Itodo, diocesan chancellor of the Otukpo Dioceses, while addressing priest in a statement, said Amodu, a priest of the Holy’ Ghost Congregation who is working in the Catholic Diocese of Otupo as Parish Priest of Holy Ghost Parish, Eke-Olengbeche.

“The sad incident occurred on July 6, 2022, at about 5 p.m. along Otukpo – Ugbokolo Road, Benue State, while he was on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga-Ughbokolo.

“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to pray for his quick and safe release, as we intensify efforts to ensure his release

“We commend our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors.”

Attempt to get the police in the state to comment on the incident proved abortive.

