  • Friday, 8th July, 2022

2nd MFM Women’s Basketball Championship Begins in Lagos

Sport | 18 seconds ago

The second edition of the Dr & Dr (Mrs) D. K Olukoya Women’s Basketball Championship is scheduled to kick off in Lagos today with 12 teams in attendance battling for top prizes.

The 12  women’s basketball teams to feature in this pan Nigeria championship at the indoor sports hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos include;  First Bank of Lagos, Air Warriors of Abuja, Inspector General of Police Queens of Abuja, Sunshine Angels of Akure, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Queens of Lagos, Achievers Queens from Bayelsa State amongst others.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development,  Sunday Dare and wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanyo-Olu  will lead other prominent Nigerians that includes the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engineer Musa Kida to the event sponsored  by MFM General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya. 

The annual event is one of his many youth empowerment programmes from his famous 70 Points Youth Repositioning Agenda. 

This Special edition to end next week Friday is being used to celebrate Dr Olukoya and his wife, Dr Folashade’s birthday born same date of July 15.

