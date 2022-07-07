  • Thursday, 7th July, 2022

Rite Foods Expands Portfolio, Introduces Fruit Drink

Raheem Akingbolu

In its commitment to producing quality and refreshing products that appeal to consumers’ tastes, preferences and utmost satisfaction, Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s manufacturer of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and sausages have expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new range of refreshing fruit drink, Sosa Fruit Drink.

According to the management of the company, the new offering “is available in five flavours; Orange, Apple, Orange Passion and Mango, Mixed Berries, and Cranberry, with a refreshingly unique taste that is smooth. They are available for consumers in 35cl and 1-litre packs.”

Speaking on the launch, Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said the Truly World-class and Proudly Nigerian company’s fast strategy on innovation, prompted the introduction of the Sosa fruit drink to meet customers’ demands.

In her remarks, Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited,  Boluwatife Adedugbe, buttressed that the Sosa Fruit Drink is an exceptional brand that guarantees the highest quality products for consumers’ refreshment.

