Plateau APC Guber Candidate, Nentawe Picks Botmang as Running mate

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, has picked Hon. Pam Botmang, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship race in the state.

Botmang is the current Commissioner of Works in Governor Simon Lalong’s cabinet.

Unveiling his running mate at the APC Secretariat in Jos, Nentawe said: “I am happy to announce that I have picked Botmang as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State.

“I wish to call on the good people of Plateau State to support the choice of Botmang as my running mate. I also enjoin to come out en-masse to vote for our ticket during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous, and greater Plateau State.”

Nentawe thanked the APC stakeholders for finding him worthy as their candidate and promised not to let the party down.

He said that he is working towards uniting all members of the party in the state, so that it would emerge victorious come 2023.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the party in Plateau, Hon Rufus Bature said the campaign for their governorship election would be rancour free.

He said: “APC has the best governorship candidate, and we would market him to the people of Plateau, and we would ensure that everyone is carried along.”