NAPTIP Issues 30 Days Ultimatum to Private Shelters, Rehabilitation Homes

Ugo Aliogo

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has given all organisations, shelters and homes, offering services for the purpose of rehabilitation of trafficked persons in Nigeria one-month ultimatum to obtain clearance certificates to operate in the country or risk shut down and prosecution in accordance with the agency’s extant law.

The agency in a statement signed and made available to THISDAY by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Stella Nezan, said the ultimatum, which took effect from Wednesday June, 29, was handed down by the Director-General, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi at a meeting with a segment of the Agency’s stakeholders.

The statement noted that the ultimatum is based on the powers given to the Agency under the Trafficking in Persons (Control of Activities of Organisations and Centres) Regulations 2019 and the resolve of the Agency to give more effect to it after the grace period earlier given to the organisations to comply has expired.

The statement revealed that the regulation 2019 was issued by the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN on 9 October, 2019.

The legislation, according to Waziri-Azi, was necessitated by the disturbing cases of trafficking in persons by Nigerians, under the guise of educational, cultural and musical excursions; labour migration; and sporting related travels to foreign counties, especially the Middle East, Eastern, and Central Europe.

The Director-General also disclosed that the agency was also closing in on travel agents and tour operators involved in the recruitment of Nigerians for labour outside Nigeria, educational excursions, cultural, music excursions and competitions with children outside the country without obtaining the requisite clearance certificates from NAPTIP.

Explaining the rationale for the ultimatum, Dr Waziri-Azi said: “Unscrupulous persons hide under the façade of being a travel agent, tour operator or recruiter of labour to deceive, defraud, and lure naïve victims to foreign countries for the purpose of exploitation which takes the form of sexual exploitation, forced labour, debt bondage, slavery and removal of organs.

“The Regulation which is fully operational, gives NAPTIP the powers to regulate, control and scrutinise all travels as categorized by the Regulation and ensure that the intent and purpose of embarking on such travels are genuine, and it is projected that this regulatory function will reduce incidents of human trafficking.”