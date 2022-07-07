Govt, Private Sector Address Challenges at Lagos Waste Forum

Raheem Akingbolu

The Statewide Waste and Environmental Education (SWEEP) Foundation has hosted the 3rd edition of the Lagos Waste Forum, with the aim of capitalising on opportunities in the public and private waste management industries.

The forum which was held recently at the University of Lagos in partnership with Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Coca-Cola Nigeria, was also organised to also catalyze collective solutions to the country’s waste management problems

The Lagos Waste Forum, a High-Level Citizens Waste Reduction Forum, was launched in 2020 as a flagship program of the Statewide Waste and Environmental Education (SWEEP) Foundation.

The Director of the Lagos State University’s Centre for Environmental Studies and Sustainable Development (CESSED), Professor Kafeelah Yusuf, who represented the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, expressed her concerns about the country’s waste management. “Our nation, like many other developing nations around the world, faces difficulties and inadequacies in waste management and control, which are particularly acute in Lagos State,” she said.

The President, Lagos Waste Forum, Ambassador Phillips Obuesi, in his welcome address described the forum as a dedicated platform harnessing opportunities in public and private waste management to drive sustainable mega-city and urban circular economy. According to Amb. Obuesi Phillips, the forum is presented as an international conference, awards and exhibition of contemporary waste management solutions. He invited the audience to seize the opportunity of the forum to glean opportunities for participating in the waste and recycling sector.

In his presentation, the Special Advisor on Environment to the Governor of Ogun State, Ola Oresanya, highlighted significant challenges facing the Nigerian recycling sector and identified financing as a crucial requirement for advancing the economic aspect of the industry.