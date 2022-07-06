  • Wednesday, 6th July, 2022

Universal Insurance Wins Award of Excellence in General Insurance Leadership 

Business | 33 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Universal Insurance Plc., has been conferred with the award of Excellence in General Insurance business Leadership of the year 2022.

The company won the award at the annual Excellence in Corporate Enterprise and Leadership Awards.

The insurer was bestowed the Excellence in General Insurance Leadership Company of the year 2022 for its operational excellence, branch network, effectiveness of the network, quality service delivery and customer relations and service.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Company, The Managing Director, Dr. Ben Ujoatuonu expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the event for the well-deserved award. 

He noted that Universal Insurance has been positioned to provide excellent general insurance service to the public. He also noted that the Company was ranked among the top performers in the industry in terms of service delivery, and prompt claims settlement. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.