Universal Insurance Wins Award of Excellence in General Insurance Leadership 

Ebere Nwoji

Universal Insurance Plc., has been conferred with the award of Excellence in General Insurance business Leadership of the year 2022.

The company won the award at the annual Excellence in Corporate Enterprise and Leadership Awards.

The insurer was bestowed the Excellence in General Insurance Leadership Company of the year 2022 for its operational excellence, branch network, effectiveness of the network, quality service delivery and customer relations and service.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Company, The Managing Director, Dr. Ben Ujoatuonu expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the event for the well-deserved award.

He noted that Universal Insurance has been positioned to provide excellent general insurance service to the public. He also noted that the Company was ranked among the top performers in the industry in terms of service delivery, and prompt claims settlement.