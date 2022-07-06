Confucius Institute Applauds Grace School for Promoting Chinese Language, Culture

The Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute, Prof. Zhao Hongling has commended Grace School for its impressive promotion of Chinese language and culture in Nigeria.



Hongling, who spoke during the recent foreign languages day of Grace Children School, Gbagada, lauded the various activities and educative programmes by the school to promote the study of Chinese language.



The foreign language day focused on the celebration and promotion of Chinese and French languages as part of efforts to expose and educate the students on the importance of foreign culture.



Hongling, who enjoined parents to support their children to learn foreign languages lectured the students on the benefits of learning foreign language like Chinese as it offers numerous benefits such as opportunities to study overseas as well as scholarship grants.



While on an educative tour of the school, he commended the language proficiency of the students and applauded the first class teaching facilities of the schools.

A representative of the French Community, Monsieur Salami also lectured the students on various names and the body parts of the French language and intonation.



The Executive Director of Grace School, Mrs. Olatokunbo Edun, said the school will continue to collaborate with the Confucius Institute in its quest to provide holistic learning experience for the students.



The Headmistress, Grace Children School, Dr. Nike Akindayomi said it has been actively promoting the teaching of Chinese language, culture and civilization amongst its pupils.



“Grace School is the first teaching site for the Confucius Institute in Lagos, which was the first to adopt both French and languages in its curriculum.”