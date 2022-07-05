  • Tuesday, 5th July, 2022

Terrorists Abduct Catholic Priest in Kaduna

Nigeria | 46 mins ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas, has been abducted by terrorists  in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The clergy man was said to have been abducted on Monday at his residence at the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, Kauru LGA.

Chancellor of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The sad event is believed to have occurred in the early hours of July 04, 2022, when he could not turn up for morning Mass,” the statement stated.

Okolo added that the priest “was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State” and therefore, solicited for “intense prayers for his quick and safe release.”

Okolo also warned the community against taking the laws into their hands, stressing that legitimate steps would be taken to ensure quick and safe release of the priest.

“We equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands. We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.

“May Jesus, crucified on the cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons,” the statement added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.