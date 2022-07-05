Terrorists Abduct Catholic Priest in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna



A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas, has been abducted by terrorists in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The clergy man was said to have been abducted on Monday at his residence at the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, Kauru LGA.

Chancellor of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The sad event is believed to have occurred in the early hours of July 04, 2022, when he could not turn up for morning Mass,” the statement stated.

Okolo added that the priest “was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State” and therefore, solicited for “intense prayers for his quick and safe release.”

Okolo also warned the community against taking the laws into their hands, stressing that legitimate steps would be taken to ensure quick and safe release of the priest.

“We equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands. We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.

“May Jesus, crucified on the cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons,” the statement added.