APC: Security to Top Our Agenda in 2023

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the security issue would be at the front burner of the party’s agenda in 2023 and beyond.

The APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, North West, Malam Musa Mada made this known in a statement issued yesterday after the APC North-West fact-finding tour in Sokoto State with security in focus.

It said the North-West APC under the leadership of the Zonal Chairman, Dr Salihu Lukman met with the party leader in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko and the party stakeholders in the State.

It noted that the interactive tour gave preference to details on how to sustain the tempo where the party was doing well, and to improve on areas where the party has built something to stand, while re-strategizing on few grey areas.

It stressed: “Prominent among matters discussed at the meeting was the security challenge bedeviling the Zone and the entirety of North, particularly Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and of course Kebbi State among other States of the Country.

“The Zonal Vice Chairman Malam Salihu Lukman promised as an agent of the people as well as that of the party will alongside party’s elders such as Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko take the matter to appropriate authority with all sense of commitments.

“Lukman added that the security issue will be the front banner of the party’s agenda for 2023 and beyond.”

It noted that Wamakko expressed delight over the manner through which the party was operating at the Zonal level and pledged support for the Zonal structure of the party at whatever capacity it needs him.